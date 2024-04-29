The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Texas Instruments, Morgan Stanley, Ross Stores and Willis Towers Watson

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Morgan Stanley MS, Ross Stores, Inc. ROST and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co. WTW.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Texas Instruments and Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Texas Instruments Inc. and Morgan Stanley. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+44.8% vs. +39.8%). The company’s first-quarter 2024 results show a rebound in investment banking (IB) business. High rates, buyouts, opening new branches and solid loan balance will aid net interest income (NII), though higher funding costs will weigh on it.



While there has been a resurgence in deal-making activities, a complete revival will still take some time. Thus, the performance of the IB business is not expected to improve drastically.



The volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will likely hamper fee income. Owing to these challenges, we expect non-interest income (managed) to rise marginally in 2024. Mounting expenses will hurt profits.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Texas Instruments’ shares have gained +3.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +47.0%. The company’s first quarter results were hurt by widespread weakness in the industrial, and communication equipment markets. Weak momentum in the enterprise systems market was also a concern.



Sluggishness in its Analog, Embedded Processing and Other segments was a negative. Increasing manufacturing costs across all segments is hurting its top line. Nevertheless, the company’s growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Its deepening focus on manufacturing, advanced technology infusion, product portfolio expansion and consistent returns to shareholders is another positive.



However, weakening momentum across the automotive market remains a major concern. Overall weak demand environment and macroeconomic challenges are likely to be headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of Morgan Stanley have gained +34.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +41.2%. The company’s first-quarter 2024 results reflect the resurgence of the investment banking (IB) business.



Despite this favorable development, the ambiguity on the performance of the capital markets is a major concern. Hence, this is expected to hurt the Institutional Securities segment’s prospects. Elevated costs are likely to hamper profitability. However, the company's new strategic alliance with Mitsubishi UFJ will bolster its presence in Japan.



The initiatives to become less dependent on capital-markets-driven revenue sources, inorganic expansion efforts and higher rates will likely support top-line growth. Also, a solid balance sheet and liquidity position make the company’s capital distributions sustainable. This will, thus, enhance shareholder value.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ross Stores, Inc. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.