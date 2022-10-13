The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US, SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing and The TJX Companies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 13, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, SAP SE SAP, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, T-Mobile US and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., T-Mobile US, Inc. and SAP SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

JPMorgan Chase shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (-36.7% vs. -30.0%). The company’s volatile nature in the capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth challenging. Our estimates for non-interest income (managed) indicate a decline of almost 15% this year. Steadily rising operating expenses remain a key headwind.



Given the possibility of an economic downturn and to meet higher capital requirements, the bank has suspended buybacks. However, opening new branches, strategic buyouts/investments and global expansion and digitization efforts are likely to keep driving the company’s financials.

Further, higher interest rates and steady growth in loan demand are expected to result in a robust improvement in net interest income (NII). Our estimates for NII (managed) suggest a CAGR of around 19% over the next three years.

T-Mobile US shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+17.0% vs. -21.8%). The company is experiencing healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. It is on track to complete the Sprint customer network decommissioning by the year-end.

The company has augmented its 5G footprint by introducing 5G Home Internet services in several states. Its Extended Range 5G covers 320 million people. The Ultra Capacity 5G covers 235 million people. T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum from Sprint.

However, it operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market, which lowers its growth potential to some extent. Several promotional activities to lure additional customers are further eroding its profitability. Furthermore, it is engaging in leasing strategy to gain customers, thereby exposing it to credit risk. Debt obligation woes also persist.

SAP shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-40.8% vs. -30.4%). The company has lowered full-year operating profit guidance due to the €350-million negative impact from the war in Ukraine and expectations of a continued decline in software licenses revenue.

Stiff competition and higher costs to enhance cloud-based offerings is likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability in the near term. However, SAP’s performance is gaining from strength in its cloud business, especially the new Rise with SAP solution.



Momentum in SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform, particularly the S/4HANA solutions along with healthy traction witnessed in SuccessFactors Employee Central, Ariba and Fieldglass, Qualtrics and other cloud-based offerings is noteworthy. The company also announced an additional share buyback plan worth €500 million.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing, and The TJX Companies, Inc.

