The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, McDonald's, Comcast, T-Mobile US and Amgen

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 7, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, McDonald's Corp. MCD, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Amgen Inc. AMGN.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, McDonald's and Comcast

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+6.8% vs. -14.3%) reflecting the company's industry-leading status and a well-regarded management team. The company acquired failed First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion, which is expected to be accretive to earnings. The deal adds almost $173 billion in loans and will increase market share among wealthy clients.



Higher rates, global expansion initiatives and a steady loan demand will support net interest income (NII). Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth challenging.



Mounting expenses pose a major headwind, and we anticipate the same to rise 6.8% in 2023. Nevertheless, supported by solid earnings strength, the company will be able to sustain enhanced capital deployments.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



McDonald's shares have lagged the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry (+14.1% vs. +20.7%), but have handily outperformed the broader market (+14.1% vs. +3.2% for the S&P 500 index). The company's upside is fueled by strong comps performance, digital initiatives, marketing campaigns and loyalty programs.



McDonald's is increasing its focus on menu innovation, as it believes that the strengthening of the core menu, solid marketing and improved pricing are likely to pave the way for additional growth in the upcoming periods.



McDonald is also undertaking efforts to drive growth in international markets. Robust digitalization is likely to help the company support long-term growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the stock's growth prospects.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)



Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past six months (+16.4% vs. +2.6%). The company is benefiting from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the first quarter of 2023. Broadband user base increased in the reported quarter. Comcast's plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy.



The technology will help it in expanding much faster and at a lower cost compared to competitors. Recovery in park and movie business bodes well for Comcast's profitability. Its streaming service Peacock is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile US, Inc. and Amgen Inc..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.