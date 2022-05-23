The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Gilead Sciences, CSX, CVS Health and China Petroleum & Chemical

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 23, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD, CSX Corp. CSX, CVS Health Corp. CVS and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SNP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Gilead Sciences and CSX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Gilead Sciences, Inc. and CSX Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

JPMorgan shares have declined -24.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry's decline of -19.1%. The company's first-quarter 2022 results show loan growth, the dismal performance of the capital markets business, and higher provisions.

The volatile nature of the trading business is likely to make fee income growth tough. Relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company's margins and interest income. Steadily rising expenses remain a key near-term headwind.

However, Opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are likely to keep aiding the company's financials. Its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>> )

Gilead Sciences shares have declined -3.7% over the past year against the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry's decline of -37.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the loss of Atripla and Truvada's exclusivity is affecting sales. Although the CAR T cell therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, is gaining traction, it has a long way to go before contributing meaningfully.

Nevertheless, the company's flagship HIV therapy Biktarvy continues to register growth and gains in market share. It is looking to solidify its oncology franchise. The acquisition of Immunomedics added an approved drug Trodelvy to its portfolio, and the label expansion of the drug should boost sales. Increased contribution from the COVID-19 treatment, Veklury boosted performance. The recent surge in cases in many countries might drive sales further.

(You can read the full research report on Gilead Sciences here >>> )

CSX shares have declined -5.5% over the past year against Transportation - Rail industry's decline of -5.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that supply chain disruptions are hurting the company's operations.

Weakness in the merchandise segment due to lower automotive volumes is concerning. High costs, primarily due to escalating fuel expenses, pose a threat to CSX's bottom line. The company's high capital expenditures are also worrisome. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have lost 17.7% in the year-to-date period.

However, due to a healthy freight environment, CSX is benefiting from higher export coal volumes, domestic intermodal shipments, and favorable pricing. With the demand scenario expected to remain strong, management anticipates double-digit growth in operating income and revenues for 2022 from the respective year-ago reported figures. The company's measures to reward shareholders are encouraging as well. In February, CSX hiked its dividend by 7.5%.



(You can read the full research report on CSX here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CVS Health Corp. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.