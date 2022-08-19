The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Intuit and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 19, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Abbott Laboratories ABT, Intuit Inc. INTU, and Caterpillar Inc. CAT.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, AbbVie and Abbott

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., AbbVie Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



JPMorgan Chase shares have declined -18.3% over the past year against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry's decline of -8.8%. The company's capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth challenging due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Moreover, steadily rising operating expenses remain a key near-term headwind. Notably, given the possibility of an economic downturn and to meet higher capital requirements, the bank has suspended buybacks.

However, higher interest rates and growth in loan demand are expected to result in a robust improvement in net interest income (NII). Opening new branches, strategic buyouts/investments and global expansion and digitization initiatives are likely to keep aiding the top line.

AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+24.0% vs. +4.9%), reflecting the company's successful label expansion of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has several new drugs in its portfolio, which have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq are going strong, bolstered by approval in new indications. It has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Allergan's acquisition has diversified AbbVie's revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential.

However, there are concerns about long-term sales growth once Humira generics enter the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica's sales.

Abbott shares have declined -11.7% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's decline of -44.5%. The company's total worldwide Nutrition and Pediatric Nutrition sales continued to be hampered due to the negative repercussions of a voluntary recall of certain powder formulae produced at one of Abbott's U.S. plants. Decline in organic sales in the Neuromodulation and Vascular businesses in the second quarter also raises worries.

Offsetting these negatives, Abbott continues to enjoy robust organic sales growth across core operating segments, barring Nutrition, as reflected in its latest quarterly release. The Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. The Zacks analyst are particularly upbeat about the receipt of FDA clearance for the company's FreeStyle Libre 3 system in May 2022

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit Inc., and Caterpillar Inc.

