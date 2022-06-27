The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 27, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan JPM, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C and Goldman Sachs GS.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Banks Clear 2022 Stress Test: Larger Payouts in Store?

Wall Street's largest banks are ready to return excess capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks after all of them cleared the Federal Reserve's 2022 Stress Test. The results of the stress test dictate how much capital banks need to be healthy and how much they can return to shareholders.

The annual stress tests were established by the Fed, following the 2008 financial crisis, as a measure to ensure that banks could withstand any similar shock in the future. The balance sheets of major banks like JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are tested against an extremely hypothetical economic downturn, the elements of which change annually.

Mainly, there are two hypothetical scenarios — baseline and severely adverse. The baseline scenario includes hypothetical conditions based on average projections from a survey of economic forecasters, whereas the severely adverse scenario has a hypothetical set of conditions to test major banks' resilience in an adverse economic backdrop, which is characterized by severe global recession, along with heightened stress in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets.

Notably, in 2020, banks faced real-life economic shocks due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, by many measures, were more extreme than the Fed's hypothetical scenarios. Despite facing a tough operating backdrop, banks were able to clear two rounds of stress tests (in June and December).

Nonetheless, in June 2020, the central bank put limits on banks' capital distributions (maintaining dividend payouts and suspending repurchases) so that it doesn't exceed their recent profits. This was done to preserve liquidity due to the economic uncertainty.

This year, all of the 34 biggest lenders that have been tested have cleared the results. The 2022 stress tests' focus is on an employment crisis that sends the jobless rate to more than 10% for at least two years, plus a 40% drop in commercial real estate prices.

While this year's scenarios were devised before the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the current red-hot inflation, they indicate that the banks are well-prepared for a potential U.S. recession, which is predicted for later this year or next year.

According to the central bank, under this year's hypothetical severe downturn, the 34 lenders, which have more than $100 billion in assets, will likely suffer a combined loss of $612 billion.

Still, the banks would have roughly twice the amount of capital with them than required under the rules. According to the test results, all tested banks have an average capital ratio of 9.7%, much above the required minimum of 4.5%. Notably, capital ratios are a measure of how strong a cushion a bank holds against unexpected losses and banks, which perform well typically, stay well above the minimum.

Thus, banks like JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs can use their excess capital to issue dividends and buy back shares. However, any of those plans can be announced after the close of trading on Monday.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.