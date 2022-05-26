The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney, NextEra Energy, The Home Depot and Anthem

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 26, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, The Walt Disney Co. DIS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Anthem, Inc. ANTM.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for J&J, Walt Discney and NextEra Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co. and NextEra Energy, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +10.0% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +25.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's diversified business makes it relatively resilient amid macroeconomic turmoil.

Its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by its blockbuster drugs Darzalex and Stelara, and contributions from newer drugs, Erleada and Tremfya. Sales in the MedTech unit recovered in Q1 and the company is focusing on growing this business through new products.

However, sales in the Consumer segment are being hurt by external supply constraints. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2022.

Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, they remain an overhang on the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>> )

Walt Disney shares have declined -42.1% over the past year against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry's decline of -43.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by higher investments in content, which will drive up programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Closure of its Asian theme park due to COVID-19 doesn't bode well for the Parks, Experiences and Products top-line growth. Disney expects this to reduce operating income by up to $350 million in the fiscal third quarter. Disney's leveraged balance sheet is a concern.

However, the company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories is helping it in expanding user base. Revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses also hold promise in the long haul.

(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>> )

NextEra Energy shares have gained +3.1% over the past year against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry's gain of +12.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that, through proper execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions, the company is expanding its operations and efficiently serving more customers. NextEra Energy currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to cut emissions.

The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra Energy's position in Florida. An improving Florida economy and FPL's reliable services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter.

NextEra Energy has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, the nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Home Depot, Inc. and Anthem, Inc.

