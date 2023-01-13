The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Jinko Solar, American Airlines and Exact Sciences

For Immediate Release

3 Top Stocks Already Up More than +20% in 2023

The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date.

While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.

And this morning, we received the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, which revealed that the index rose 6.5% in December on a year-over-year basis. Further, Core CPI (which doesn’t include energy and food prices) climbed 5.7% year-over-year, precisely in line with estimates.

While the market digests the news, several stocks – Jinko Solar, American Airlines and Exact Sciences – have entirely ignored the market’s concerns, going on remarkably strong runs so far in 2023.

All three have enjoyed strong price action year-to-date. In addition, all three have seen their near-term earnings outlooks drift higher, providing the fuel needed to continue climbing.

Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Jinko Solar

Jinko Solar is a widely famous solar technology company with its business covering the core links of the photovoltaic industry chain.

Analysts have upped their earnings estimates for the company’s current and next fiscal year, helping land JKS into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company’s valuation multiples aren’t stretched; JKS shares currently trade at a 9.4X forward earnings multiple, well beneath the 12.2X five-year median and the Zacks Energy – Alternate Sources industry average of 20.4X.

Jinko Solar carries a Style Score of “A” for Value.

Growth is more than apparent, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $3.70 for its current fiscal year (FY22) suggesting an improvement of more than 115% Y/Y. And in FY23, estimates indicate a further 93% of earnings growth.

American Airlines

American Airlines, the largest airline internationally, provides passenger and cargo services. Currently, the company sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AAL has seen its earnings outlook drift higher across all timeframes over the last several months.

American Airlines is forecasted to make an extensive recovery; estimates for its current fiscal year indicate a sizable 98% uptick in earnings Y/Y.

Looking ahead to FY23, AAL’s bottom line is expected to hit the green again.

In addition, the company has primarily posted better-than-expected quarterly results as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in three of its last four releases.

In its latest print, AAL registered an impressive 28% EPS beat and reported sales marginally above expectations.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer.

Like the stocks above, analysts have raised their earnings estimates as of late, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A strong earnings report has shares up more than 100% over the last three months. EXAS penciled in a 23% EPS beat and reported revenue roughly 5% ahead of expectations.

Bottom Line

While inflation remains the market’s primary concern, stocks have gotten off to a solid start in 2023, with investors hoping that a more prosperous year is on the horizon.

And all three stocks above – Jinko Solar, American Airlines and Exact Sciences – have started the new year strong, all up more than 20% year-to-date.

In addition, all three have witnessed their earnings outlooks drift higher as of late, providing the fuel needed for the runs to continue.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

