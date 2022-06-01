The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights IBM, Goldman Sachs, Diageo, ServiceNow and Progressive

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 01, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: IBM IBM, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, Diageo plc DEO, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW and The Progressive Corp. PGR

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for IBM, Goldman Sachs and Diageo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including IBM, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Diageo plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

IBM Shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+5.6% vs. -3.3%), with strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market.

It is likely to gain from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage and higher investments will likely drive future growth opportunities.

However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.



(You can read the full research report on International Business Machines here >>>)



Goldman Sachs shares have declined -13.2% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's decline of -14.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that any normalization of trading business is likely to hurt the Global Market segment's revenues in the upcoming period. Goldman's persistently rising expense base will hinder the bottom line. Also, legal hassles and higher dependence on overseas revenues are worrisome.

However, the company's strength in wealth management and consumer banking businesses are tailwinds, As part of its inorganic moves, it will acquire robo-advisor NextCapital Group. Robust client engagement, solid position in announced and completed mergers and acquisitions (M&As) globally and investment banking (IB) backlog are likely to keep driving its IB revenues.

(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)

Shares of Diageo have outperformed the Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past two years (+36.4% vs. +25.1%). The company's continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company's first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth.

Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Diageo here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ServiceNow, Inc., and The Progressive Corp..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.