The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights IBIT, FBTC, BITB, BRRR, HODL

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 15, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust FBTC, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB, Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR and VanEck Bitcoin Trust HODL.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Smash Records with $1B of Inflows

In an unprecedented surge of investor interest, spot bitcoin ETFs witnessed record inflows exceeding $1 billion in a single day on Mar 12, according to data from BitMEX Research. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust was at the forefront, attracting nearly $850 million of capital. This underscores the rapidly growing enthusiasm for Bitcoin and its related financial products.

Since its launch on Jan 11, 2024, IBIT has remarkably amassed more than $11 billion in inflows, dwarfing the combined inflows of nine other issuers who received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch bitcoin spot price-based ETFs. The success of IBIT reflects a substantial shift in investment trends toward digital assets, especially Bitcoin, which remains the most significant cryptocurrency by market capitalization (read: Spot Bitcoin ETF). This growth is reflective of the broadening appeal of bitcoin ETFs among investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market through regulated financial products. The collective AUM of the 10 spot bitcoin ETFs has exceeded $60 billion.

With the unprecedented amount of capital flowing into crypto products, the world's largest cryptocurrency has been on an unstoppable rally. Bitcoin surpassed the $73,000 mark for the first time ever. This marks the fourth all-time high in six days. A looming reduction in the digital token’s supply growth (halving event) is also contributing to its huge rally (read: Bitcoin on an Unstoppable Rally: 5 Sizzling Hot ETFs).

With Bitcoin's unique position in the digital currency space, many remain bullish on its future, forecasting it to breach the $100,000 mark before year-end. Further, Bitcoin seems to be a potential successor to gold as a secure asset, promising continued value growth driven by its increasing integration into the financial ecosystem. The cryptocurrency’s resilience to economic uncertainties like inflation and interest rate hikes positions it favorably in the current economic environment.

Let’s delve into the above-mentioned ETFs in detail:

iShares Bitcoin Trust

iShares Bitcoin Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. IBIT has AUM of $14.8 billion and trades in an average daily volume of $26.6 million shares.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust offers exposure to the price of bitcoin — without buying bitcoin directly — in brokerage, trust, and tax-advantaged accounts. The entire fee of 0.25% has been waived until Jul 31, 2024. It trades in an average daily volume of 11 million shares and has amassed $9.2 billion in AUM.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

With AUM of $1.9 billion, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF invests directly in Bitcoin and is easily accessible from a brokerage account. It has the lowest fees among the spot Bitcoin ETFs at 0.20% (read: Bitcoin Bulls Racing for $450K? Zooming in on Crypto ETFs).

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund reflects the performance of the value of a bitcoin as represented by the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate - New York Variant. It has an expense ratio of 0.25%, but the fee has been waived off for the first three months. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has accumulated $404.3 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 263,000 shares.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust

VanEck Bitcoin Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin less the expenses of the Trust's operations. It charges 20 bps in annual fees but the entire fee will be waived off for the first $1.5 billion of the Trust’s assets. VanEck Bitcoin Trust currently has $438.5 million in AUM and trades in a volume of 418,000 shares a day on average.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL): ETF Research Reports

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR): ETF Research Reports

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.