The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hubbell, Adecoagro, Western Alliance Bancorp, SJW Group and First Business Financial Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 8, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Hubbell Inc. HUBB, Adecoagro S.A. AGRO, Western Alliance Bancorp. WAL, SJW Group SJW and First Business Financial Services Inc. FBIZ.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes

U.S. stock markets have witnessed an impressive rally in the first seven months of this year after a highly disappointing 2022. After that volatility returned on Wall Street, which ended in negative territory in the last three successive months.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's warning of further hike in the benchmark interest rate resulted in a massive spike in U.S. government yields. More importantly, the central bank said it would keep interest rates higher for a longer time. The new projection has shown two rate cuts in 2024 instead of the four projected in June. The first cut in interest rate is not expected before September 2024.

Market participants were once again concerned about a near-term recession. However, last week was the best one for U.S. stock markets as investors remained highly optimistic that the Fed may not hike interest rate further. A series of weak economic data, especially a tepid nonfarm payroll for October, boosted investors' confidence.

However, we are not out of the woods, as inflation is still highly elevated. Even Powell acknowledged that the central bank still has a long way to go to achieve its 2% target for inflation rate. The unresolved war between Russia and Ukraine and the recent geopolitical conflict between Israel and the Palestine-based terrorist group Hamas may also inject more volatility in the near future.

Stocks to Watch

At this stage, dividend-paying stocks should be in demand as investors try to safeguard their portfolios. We believe one should consider stocks that have recently raised their dividend payments.

Five such companies are — Hubbell Inc., Adecoagro S.A., Western Alliance Bancorp., SJW Group and First Business Financial Services Inc.

Hubbell is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. HUBB's products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. HUBB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On Oct 27, 2023, Hubbell declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.22 per share on Dec 15, 2023. It has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Over the past five years, HUBB has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 31% of earnings. Check HUBB's dividend history here.

Adecoagro operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. AGRO is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. HUBB currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Oct 27, 2023, Adecoagro declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.165 per share on Nov 24, 2023. It has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Over the past five years, AGRO has increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 27% of earnings. Check AGRO's dividend history here.

Western Alliance provides a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, WAL delivers a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet is empowered to be more responsive to customers' needs than larger institutions. WAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Oct 27, 2023, Western Alliance declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.37 per share on Dec 1, 2023. It has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Over the past five years, WAL has increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 16% of earnings. Check WAL's dividend history here.

SJW Group provides water utility services in the United States. SJW operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. SJW is engaged in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. SJW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

On Oct 30, 2023, SJW Group declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.38 per share on Dec 1, 2023. It has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Over the past five years, SJW has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 48% of earnings. Check SJW's dividend history here.

First Business Financial provides cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. FBIZ's subsidiaries include First Business Bank, First Business Bank - Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. SJW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

On Oct 30, 2023, First Business Financial declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.2275 per share on Nov 16, 2023. It has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Over the past five years, FBIZ has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 21% of earnings. Check FBIZ's dividend history here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.