The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HeritageCrystal Clean, Manhattan Associates, Clearfield, AXT and Arcosa

Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: HeritageCrystal Clean HCCI, Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and AXT, Inc. AXTI and Arcosa, Inc. ACA.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Beat the Market Like Zacks with These Stocks in Focus

Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed in the green last week, continuing the recovery, which started last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 advanced 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% for the week.

Rising inflation, the continued geopolitical crisis and the resultant energy shortage, and COVID-19 flare-ups in China have clouded investor mood for the better part of this year. Fears of an impending recession have also played spoilsport, as has the Taiwan situation.

However, a largely upbeat second-quarter earnings season and some positive economic data have helped the S&P 500 bounce back. Investors continue to keep a keen watch on the inflation data slated to release this week and how it influences the monetary policy of the hawkish Fed, hoping there is no further tightening.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

Zacks Research guided investors last week with its time-tested methodologies as usual. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements from last week:

HeritageCrystal, Manhattan Associates Soar Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of HeritageCrystal Clean have gained 5% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on July 30. The rating upgrade was primarily driven by an upward trend in earnings estimates, one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks rating.

For HCCI, the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33 for the current year has increased 43.1% over the past month.

Rising earnings estimates and the consequent Zacks Rank upgrade for HCCI imply an improvement in the company's underlying business. Investors have started showing their appreciation for this improving business trend by pushing the stock higher.

Manhattan Associates, Inc., another stock upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on July 30, has returned 3.1% over the past week. Over the past month, an 11.3% increase in the current-year consensus EPS estimate has driven the rating upgrade.

The Zacks Rank stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Clearfield, AXT Higher

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. and AXT, Inc. have gained 31.4% and 24.9%, respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on August 1.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio Stock Arcosa Surges

Shares of Arcosa, Inc., which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, has shot up 17.5% over the past week. The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Arcosa was added to the Focus List on January 6, 2020, at $45.70 per share. The stock has gained 32.3% since then to close the last trading session at $60.44.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

