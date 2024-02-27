The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HEICO, Constellation Energy, Inter Parfums, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 27, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: HEICO Corp. HEI, Constellation Energy Corp. CEG, Inter Parfums Inc. IPAR, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. APLS and Vaxcyte Inc. PCVX.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings This Week

We are in the last week of the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings season. Results are, so far, much better than expected. As of Feb 20, 402 companies on the S&P 500 Index have reported their financial numbers. Total earnings for these index members are up 4.9% from the same period last year on 3.4% higher revenues, with 78.6% beating EPS estimates and 64.4% beating revenue estimates.

At present, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index in fourth-quarter 2023 are expected to be up 5.5% on 3.2% higher revenues. This would follow 3.8% earnings growth on 2% higher revenues in the third quarter and three back-to-back quarters of declining earnings before that.

Meanwhile, five stocks are set to beat on earnings this week. The combination of a favorable Zacks Rank and a possible earnings beat should drive their stock prices in the near term.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five stocks that are poised to beat on earnings this week. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are anticipated to appreciate after their earnings release. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with ourEarnings ESP Filter.

HEICO Corp. has witnessed improved demand for its commercial aerospace products and services in the last couple of quarters, buoyed by a recovery in commercial air travel. The expectation of continued recovery in domestic and international travel demand bodes well for HEI's growth in the coming days.

HEI's disciplined acquisition strategy has also been driving its overall performance. Wencor's takeover has boosted HEI's position in the aircraft aftermarket space. The stock has a strong solvency position in the short run.

HEICO has an Earnings ESP of +1.77%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.4% for the current year (ending October 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 90 days.

HEICO recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 7.8%. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 26, after the closing bell.

Constellation Energy Corp. generates and markets electricity. CEG's operating segment consists of the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT and Other Power Regions. CEG sells natural gas, renewable energy and other energy-related products and services.

Constellation Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy recorded earnings surprises in two out of the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 37%. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 27, before the opening bell.

Inter Parfums Inc. has been gaining on favorable trends in the fragrance market. Continued traction of its legacy scents, courtesy of innovative extensions, bodes well. Also, strength in the newer brands has been a catalyst. These positives collectively boosted sales, on the back of growth in European and U.S-based operations.

IPAR is set to witness another record year in 2024. Inter Parfums continues to make significant investments in advertising and promotion. IPAR plans to allocate 21% of its annual net sales to advertising and promotion, reiterating its aggressive approach to drive sell-through.

Inter Parfums has an Earnings ESP of +7.14%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 45.7%. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 27, after the closing bell.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is witnessing robust sales uptake owing to continued strong demand. In March 2023, APLS launched Syfovre to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration in the United States. APLS' first marketed drug, Empaveli, approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, has also witnessed a steady uptake so far.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of +28.35%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20.3% over the last 30 days. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to release earnings results on Feb 27, before the opening bell.

Vaxcyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, which develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. PCVX's lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease.

PCVX also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance, VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus, VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Vaxcyte has an Earnings ESP of +12.29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.6% over the last 30 days. Vaxcyte recorded earnings surprises in two out of the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 1.5%. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 27, after the closing bell.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.