The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HDGE, DWSH RRH, BTAL, and PFIX

Wall Street wrapped up the worst quarter with the major indices logging sharp declines. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 Index posted their worst quarter since the first quarter of 2020, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 22.4% for the second quarter, marking its worst quarterly performance since 2008.

While most corners of the market were in deep red, a few have performed well. The following ETFs fit the bill.

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF – Up 29.3%

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF is actively managed and seeks capital appreciation by taking short positions in a number of U.S.-listed companies with low earnings quality or aggressive accounting practices. The managers will look to identify earnings-driven events that could lead to price declines such as downward earnings revisions or reduced forward guidance — the two factors that can spell trouble for a company. These securities with potentially weak fundamentals will underperform in a crumbling market, thereby resulting in strong profits for the fund.

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF has amassed $156.2 million in its asset base and is a bit pricey, charging 5.20% in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 214,000 shares a day, on average.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF – Up 26.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF is an actively managed company that short sells U.S. large-cap securities with the highest relative weakness within an investment universe primarily, comprising large-capitalization U.S.-traded equities. It holds 104 stocks in its basket, with consumer discretionary taking the largest share at 22.8%, while energy and healthcare round off the next two spots (read: Forget Recession Fears With These ETFs).

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF trades in a lower average daily volume of 117,000 shares and has accumulated $44.9 million in its asset base. It charges a higher annual fee of 3.68%.

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF – Up 18.3%

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF is a multi-asset ETF that seeks to generate capital appreciation during periods of rising long-term interest rates, specifically interest rates with maturities of five years or longer. It is an actively managed fund and seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a combination of U.S. Treasury securities; forwards, futures or options on various currencies; long and short positions on the short and long-end of the Treasury or swap yield curve via futures, swaps, forwards and other over-the-counter derivatives; long and short positions on equity indexes and investment companies, including ETFs; and commodity futures and options.

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF has accumulated $36.4 million in its asset base and charges 85 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 12,000 shares.

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund – Up 18.3%

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has the potential to generate positive returns regardless of the direction of the stock market as long as low-beta stocks outperform high-beta stocks. It invests primarily in long positions in low-beta U.S. equities and short positions in high-beta U.S. equities on a dollar-neutral basis, within sectors.

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has AUM of $163.3 million and an expense ratio of 2.53%. It trades in an average daily volume of 238,000 shares.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF – Up 15.8%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF seeks to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates and benefit from market stress when fixed-income volatility increases, while providing the potential for income. It buys put options on longer-term Treasury bonds to offer "the most liquid and the most cost-efficient way of getting interest rate protection." Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF is the first ETF providing a simple, direct and transparent interest rate hedge (read: Top & Flop Zones of First Half 2022 and Their ETF).

PFIX has accumulated $322.5 million in its asset base since its debut a year ago and trades in an average daily volume of 217,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees.

