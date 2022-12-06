The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Halliburton, CoStar Group and Interactive Brokers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Halliburton HAL, CoStar Group CSGP and Interactive Brokers IBKR.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

A Santa Claus Rally in 2022? Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, U.S. data provide a reality check, on the shifting nature of consumer price inflation.

Meanwhile, policy makers at Australia's central bank, and OPEC+ ministers, meet.

In the major company news space, Swiss lenderCredit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue.

London’s Reuters writes: This is just one of several trials markets must work through, between now and year-end, even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer.

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, reordered for equity traders.

(1) Will 2022 Show Stock Traders a Santa Claus Rally?

In a year full of twists and turns, markets know not to take any signs of calm for granted.

Mainland China's biggest wave of civil disobedience since the 1989 Tiananmen protests is the latest curveball thrown at markets.

Its impact on Beijing's stringent COVID-19 policies and re-opening of the world's No. 2 economy will be watched closely.

And with the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England meeting in coming weeks, the drama isn't over.

Speculation about how quickly a peak in interest rates will come remains in focus.

For some, the notion of peak rates, peak inflation and China's reopening is reason enough for cheer.

Emerging stocks just had their best month since 2009.

After months of pain inflicted by high inflation and aggressive rate increases, perhaps it's time to bring on the Santa rally.

(2) The Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) Debate Never Ends

Monday's U.S. service sector data will provide a signpost on how the economy is faring given 375 basis points of Federal Reserve rate increases to fight decade-high inflation.

October's reading showed that businesses continued to face higher prices for inputs even as the service industry grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2 1/2 years, confirming inflation was shifting to services from goods.

Signs of this trend intensifying could exacerbate worries that higher prices may be more stubborn than expected despite the Fed's all-out efforts.

That shift has also been on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's mind, adding to concerns over a tight labor market that will have to be brought back into balance.

(3) OPEC Meets Virtually

Representatives from OPEC+ crude producers meet on Sunday to discuss output targets for the world's top producers were expected to gather in person in Vienna for only the second time since the pandemic.

A recent decision to meet online instead has raised doubts over whether the group will decide to deliver more supply cuts or leave policy unchanged.

The meeting comes as markets are bracing for a pending European Union deal over the price cap on Russian oil, as well as a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the bloc for a full embargo on purchases of Moscow's seaborne crude.

China's COVID lockdowns have added to pressure on demand and prices. Latest polls predict Brent oil prices will hold above the $100 level a barrel for the rest of 2022, but tick lower to around $93 next year as economic concerns prevail.

(4) A Credit Suisse Share Crisis Moment

Credit Suisse executives may need to sit down for an honest chat about whether the bank's latest strategic plan is enough to rally investors.

Shares in the Zurich-based group hit new lows in recent days as shareholders were asked to pump about 2.2 billion Swiss francs into a restructuring program aimed at reigning in its embattled investment bank.

The moment of reckoning will come on Thursday when the rights issue closes, potentially leaving the underwriting banks with a big chunk of leftover shares in their books.

As one fund manager put it, there are many other banks trading at discounted valuations with a clearer profitability outlook. Investors face a tough choice.

(5) On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Steps Up to the Plate

The Reserve Bank of Australia is as likely as not to leave rates right where they are on Tuesday, according to traders emboldened by signs of a peak in price pressures.

Inflation unexpectedly slowed in October, and quite sharply, leading money markets to bet it is a coin toss between a pause in the cash rate at 2.85% or another quarter-point bump.

Economists are more confident, unanimously picking an increase. But some now say a move in December could be the last for this cycle.

That wouldn't necessarily cut short a rally in Aussie dollar, which recently has been driven more by China's re-opening hopes and a retreating greenback than the RBA.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Major firms — located in Energy, Info Tech, & Financials sectors — made it on to my weekly highlight list.

(1) Halliburton: This is a $38 a share Oil Field Services firm, with a market cap of $34.4B. I see a Zacks Value score of C, a Zacks Growth score of B and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

(2) CoStar Group: This is a $83 a share Computer-IT Services firm, with a market cap of $33.7B. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of F and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

(3) Interactive Brokers: This is a $79 a share Financial-Investments firm, with a market cap of $33B. I see a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of B and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

It is always worthy to inspect three fresh, top-ranked, large-cap stocks further on Zacks.com.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.