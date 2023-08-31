The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda and Mercedes-Benz

For Immediate Release

A.I. Steers the Auto Industry Toward Revolutionary Lanes

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fast revolutionizing the world in ways we couldn't have ever imagined and this technology will only become more ubiquitous in the coming years and decades. One of the industries that is undergoing a profound transformation with the integration of AI technologies is the auto industry. Known for its drive toward innovation, the auto space is leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance safety, efficiency and the overall driving experience. The emergence of generative AI (Gen AI) is paving new avenues for advancements within the industry.

As indicated by Futuremarketinsights.com, AI in the automotive market is poised to surge with a projected CAGR of 55% from 2023 to 2033. With the current market share at $9.3 billion, this growth trajectory is expected to propel it beyond $744.39 billion by 2033. Auto biggies like General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda and Mercedes-Benz are embracing AI for enhanced customer service and lucrative digital innovations.

The Marriage of AI and Automotive Innovation

The auto industry has long been at the forefront of technological advancement, pushing the boundaries of innovation. From the inception of the assembly line to the evolution of electric vehicles, it has consistently deployed technology to redefine mobility. And now in a world that is increasingly defined by AI, the industry once again finds itself at the heart of innovation, poised to navigate fresh frontiers of transformative progress.

The incorporation of AI and the utilization of ChatGPT within the industry serve as a driving force for reimagining conventional processes.

Beginning with design and prototyping, Gen AI offers a paradigm shift in how vehicles are conceived and created by facilitating rapid design iterations based on vast existing datasets. Engineers can now virtually simulate aerodynamics and structural integrity, enabling design optimization before creating a physical prototype. Tools like ChatGPT automate tasks like technical documentation, freeing engineers for more innovative tasks.

The domain of autonomous driving greatly benefits from AI. Generative AI's prowess can replicate countless driving scenarios, providing an invaluable training dataset autonomous system. Beyond training, these algorithms can make real-time predictions about other road users' behaviors, enhancing safety and adaptability.As self-driving tech advances, ChatGPT boosts safety and interaction. AI analyzes sensor data for quick navigation, obstacle detection, and passenger communication.

The enhancements also extend to customer engagement and personalization. AI tailors the in-car experience, including Infotainment systems, driving modes and even voice-based virtual assistants, adapting over time to individual preferences and driving habits. If you want a touch of personal flair in your vehicle, AI aids in vehicle customization. AI-driven tools, especially ChatGPT, are facilitating customer engagement, offering personalized responses and streamlining after-sales support, thereby providing quick and accurate information for improved customer satisfaction.

The ripple effects of AI's advancements touch even the logistical backbone of the auto industry — the supply chain systems. AI algorithms analyze historical data and consider factors like demand, capacity and logistics. These generate efficient production plans, minimizing costs and waste and maintaining quality by real-time defect detection. The algorithms help ensure inventory management, efficiency and high product standards.

Auto Giants Fast Embracing AI

General Motors and Google Cloud have forged a deep collaboration to integrate conversational AI technology into millions of GM vehicles. GM's OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant, launched in 2022, employs Google Cloud's AI algorithms, offering drivers responses to common queries, navigation support and routing assistance. The partnership's success in implementing Google Cloud's AI within GM's OnStar service has paved the way for forthcoming generative AI deployments.

In 2019, General Motors introduced its first vehicles with integrated Google technology. The integration has expanded since then, granting users easy access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play from their vehicle displays. This partnership also led to the integration of Google Cloud's Dialogflow conversational AI technology. Presently, GM's OnStar virtual assistant handles over a million monthly customer queries in the United States and Canada, accessible in most GM vehicles from model year 2015 and newer, and connected through OnStar.

Earlier this year, GM announced its exploration of ChatGPT's applications as part of its partnership with Microsoft. Building on their collaboration in 2021 to expedite autonomous vehicle commercialization, this U.S. legacy automaker and Microsoft are delving into ChatGPT's potential uses.

GM's crosstown rival Ford employs a chatbot within its FordPass app and has introduced Ford Lucy, a chatbot communicating through car infotainment systems for real-time assistance. Japan-based Toyota utilizes the Toyota Intelligent Chatbot to engage customers, while Mercedes-Benz employs Ask Mercedes for interactive support.

In March 2023, Ford announced the establishment of Latitude AI, a fully-owned subsidiary dedicated to advancing hands-free, eyes-off-the-road automated driving technology. Latitude augments Ford's expertise in machine learning, robotics, software, sensors, systems engineering and operations, strengthening its commitment to evolving automated driving technology.

In June this year, Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft joined forces to introduce in-car ChatGPT AI across more than 900,000 U.S. vehicles equipped with Mercedes' "MBUX" systems. The company pioneered a test program, enabling select luxury vehicle owners to operate infotainment systems using ChatGPT. Microsoft's tailored chatbot leverages cloud infrastructure to enhance voice capabilities, marking a leap in human-vehicle interaction. By saying "Hey Mercedes," drivers can issue commands and also engage in interactive conversations, suggesting a future where cars act as personal assistants. Insights gained from the program will shape future AI integration plans, enhancing driving experiences worldwide.

Making a significant stride in the progression of autonomous driving, Toyota announced in June the deployment of Gen AI capabilities to refine its vehicle design and engineering aspects. Toyota Research Institute has introduced a generative AI approach, enabling vehicle designers to integrate sketches and engineering criteria and streamline the alignment of design and engineering considerations, thus reducing iterations. The generative AI, virtual and augmented reality boost has fostered creativity, performance optimization, safety enhancement, creativity and collaboration. Additionally, Toyota employs machine learning for insights, material choice, user experience and safety improvements.

TM's close peer Honda is incorporating AI into its vehicles to alert drivers about impending traffic dangers and assist in preventing accidents caused by human mistakes. HMC's AI-driven driver assistance system observes driver actions and health through monitoring cameras and sensors. The company aims to achieve zero fatalities by 2050 and is supported by this technology, prioritizing passenger safety beyond what drivers alone can ensure.

Wrapping Up

The automotive landscape is undergoing a revolutionary shift through the rapid integration of Gen AI. This technology is not only reshaping design and safety standards but also fostering personalized customer interactions and optimizing supply chains. From sleek models to elevated consumer experiences, the potential of ChatGPT is set to make the future of the automotive industry exciting.

As automakers harness the capabilities of machine learning and data analysis, they should seize the massive opportunity of AI in the auto industry, ushering in new realms of innovation and creating vehicles that cater to the evolving demands of consumers.

