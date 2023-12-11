The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights General Electric, 3M, ITT, Markel Group and Honeywell International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 11, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: General Electric Co. GE, 3M Co. MMM, ITT Inc. ITT, Markel Group Inc. ( MKL ) and Honeywell International Inc. HON.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Watch These Big 5 Multi-Sector Conglomerates for 2024

Wall Street has been witnessing an impressive rally in 2023 buoyed by steadily decreasing inflation and a simultaneous reduction in the magnitude and number of interest rate hikes by the Fed. Investors' growing belief that the central bank will halt rate hikes amid cooling inflation is turning attention to potential rate cuts in the upcoming year.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, traders are currently associating nearly 100% probability that the central bank will keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% in the December FOMC meeting. Moreover, 62% of respondents expect the first rate cut to be initiated in the March 2024 FOMC meeting.

A likely rate cut in 2024 will be immensely helpful for multi-sector-conglomerates. Lower market interest rates will reduce the cost of funds thereby enabling companies to undertake projects and increase capital expenditure. Multi-sector conglomerate stocks offer solid diversification to investors' portfolios. Their diverse operations are ideal for exposure to a variety of markets.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five multi-sector conglomerates that have strong potential for 2024. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days.

General Electric Co. has been benefiting from the strong performance of the Aerospace unit, driven by robust demand and solid execution in commercial engines and services. With strength in GE Gas Power services and growth at Grid business and Onshore Wind in North America, signs of improvement in GE Vernova (the combined operations of GE Power and Renewable) hold promise. Due to these tailwinds, GE has raised its 2023 guidance.

General Electric has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.5% and 69%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 60 days. GE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

3M Co. has benefited from strength in roofing granules, auto original equipment manufacturer and medical solutions businesses. Improvement in supply chains and easier availability of labor and raw materials should drive MMM's performance in 2023. Pricing actions and restructuring savings are aiding MMM's margins.

3M has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2% and 8%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.8% over the past 30 days. MMM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ITT Inc. has been benefiting from strength across its industrial, aerospace and defense end-markets and strong operational execution. Solid momentum in the aftermarket business, driven by strength in energy and mining markets, is aiding the Industrial Process unit.

Growth in component sales within the aerospace and defense markets is supporting the Connect & Control Technologies unit. ITT's innovation investments are likely to support its growth. ITT's shareholder-friendly policies are praiseworthy.

ITT has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.9% and 11.5%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the past 30 days. ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can seethe complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Markel Group Inc. strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives to diversify its portfolio and expand its international footprint. Solid performance in the Insurance segment should drive premiums. MKL benefits from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk.

MKL is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth and offer a sturdy capital position that enables it to deploy capital effectively. MKL looks to double the size of its insurance operations.

Markel Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 16.8%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.2% over the past 30 days. MKL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Honeywell International Inc. has benefitted from strength in the commercial aviation, defense and space, aerospace and process solutions businesses. Solid operational execution, pricing actions and cost-control measures continue to drive the company's top line. HON's bullish forecast for 2023 holds promise. HON's recent acquisition of Compressor Controls enhances its expertise in industrial control, automation and process solutions.

Honeywell International has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.2% and 8.9%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the past 30 days. HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.