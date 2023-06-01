The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Fomento Economico Mexicano, NextEra Energy, Sanofi, NVIDIA and Enbridge

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Sanofi SNY, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Enbridge Inc. ENB.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for FEMSA, NextEra Energy and Sanofi

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., NextEra Energy, Inc. and Sanofi. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (aka FEMSA) have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+33.6% vs. +10.3%). The company is witnessing continued strength at OXXO Mexico, driven by solid traffic, led to a double-digit same-store sales increase. Also, OXXO Gas performed well owing to increased volume recovery and strong operating leverage.



The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have also been aiding results. Its efforts to expand in the U.S. specialized distribution segment bodes well.



The company displays strong financial flexibility. However, FEMSA continued to witness gross margin declines due to inflationary pressures.



Shares of NextEra Energy have declined -2.4% over the past year against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s decline of -14.3%. The company’s nature of business is subject to complex regulations. Risks in operating nuclear units, unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.



Nevertheless, NextEra Energy continues to expand its operations through organic projects and strategic acquisitions. NextEra has many renewable projects in its backlog and their completion will reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida.



FPL’s customer base is expanding as Florida’s economy improves and continues to boost demand for its services. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations and efficient debt management acts as a tailwind. NEE is expanding its operation in water space through acquisition.



Sanofi’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+13.0% vs. +0.5%). The company’s Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with the regular label expansion of Dupixent, which has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi.



With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data readouts are expected in 2023.



The company has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include the weak performance of diabetes drugs and recent negative pipeline developments.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NVIDIA Corp. and Enbridge Inc.

