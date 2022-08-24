The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 24, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $11.5 billion capital last week ending Aug 19, pushing year-to-date inflows to $393 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $12.3 billion inflows, closely followed by $590 million in international fixed-income ETFs, per etf.com. On the other hand, international equity, U.S. fixed income and commodity ETFs saw outflows during the period.

U.S. stocks snapped the four-week rally last week on the prospect of another round of an aggressive Fed rate hike that has sparked fears of a potential economic recession ahead. Markets are placing bets that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will turn hawkish to tamp down inflationary expectations and tighten financial conditions at the gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, WY. A top U.S. central bank official, James Bullard, commented that he is expecting a 75 bps interest rate hike at the central bank's next policy meeting (read: Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week).

Global growth concerns added to the woes. Russia's Gazprom announcement that it would halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of August took a toll on the stock market.

We have detailed the ETFs below:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The ultra-popular Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.5 billion in capital. It seeks to provide exposure to 66 companies in diversified financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has AUM of $33.7 billion and charges 10 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 41.7 million shares and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Financial ETFs Outperforming the Market).

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $1.3 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.4% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.6 million shares. It has AUM of $320.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco QQQ gathered about $1.2 billion in its assets. QQQ provides exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with a double-digit allocation, while other firms hold no more than 7% of assets. The product is also heavily tilted toward information technology at 50.8%, while consumer discretionary and communication services round off the next two spots.

Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with AUM of $183.2 billion and an average daily volume of 51 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF pulled in $1.2 billion in capital, propelling its AUM to nearly $13 billion. It provides exposure to stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. It tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and holds 111 securities in its basket. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is widely spread across sectors, with utilities, consumer staples, healthcare and financials receiving double-digit exposure each.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF trades in heavy volume of around 3 million shares a day on average and charges 25 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF gathered $1.1 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $282.6 billion. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 4,076 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, and financials (read: Asset Generating ETFs in Last One Year of Inflationary Pressure).

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3.6 million shares. VTI has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI): ETF Research Reports



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.