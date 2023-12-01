The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Oracle, Cisco, Altria and CrowdStrike

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Altria Group, Inc. MO and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD.

Top Analyst Reports for Exxon Mobil, Oracle and Cisco Systems

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Oracle Corp. and Cisco Systems, Inc.



Shares of Exxon Mobil have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (-4.4% vs. -2.9%). The company’s dividend yield is lower than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Thus, ExxonMobil is lagging its peers when it comes to shareholders’ returns.



Moreover, the integrated company reported weak third quarter earnings, primarily resulted from the oil equivalent production decline, and lower realizations of crude and natural gas prices. Nevertheless, ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.



In the Stabroek Block, located off the coast of Guyana, ExxonMobil has made many major discoveries that significantly improve its production outlook. The advantaged growth projects of Guyana have lower greenhouse gas intensity than most of the oil and gas-producing resources across the globe.



Oracle shares have gained +44.3% over the year-to-date basis against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +57.3%. The company is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Autonomous Database offerings. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP bodes well.



Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is delivering better performance at a lower cost due to high bandwidth and low-latency RDMA networks. Partnerships with VMWare and Microsoft are helping Oracle win new clientele. ORCL is launching a generative AI cloud service for enterprise customers. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



Shares of Cisco Systems have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date basis (+4.0% vs. +2.1%). The company is riding on the growing demand for its security, artificial intelligence and cloud products. Its security portfolio is benefiting from the launch of new data loss prevention, firewall and zero trust capabilities.



Zero Trust portfolio is riding on strong demand for its Duo offering. Optimized application experience is benefiting from strong demand for ThousandEyes. Its investments across security business, focusing on cloud-based and AI-driven offerings, is expected to drive growth.



Expanding growth opportunities for low-power-consuming technologies, including IoT, Silicon One and Power over Ethernet bodes well for Cisco. Acquisitions including Lightspin Technologies, Smartlook and Armorblox are expected to benefit top-line growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Altria Group, Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

