The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms, Eaton Keysight Technologies and ANSYS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Eaton Corp. plc ETN, Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS and ANSYS, Inc. ANSS.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms and Eaton

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Meta Platforms, Inc. and Eaton Corp. plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Exxon Mobil shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+85.5% vs. +55.6%). The company's bellwether status and optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.



The firm has made more than 30 discoveries in offshore Guyana since 2015. ExxonMobil also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it expects to boost production volumes by 25% in 2022. The energy major has significantly lower debt exposure than composite players belonging to the industry. XOM recently reported strong third-quarter earnings owing to higher prices and production, and strong refining margins.



However, the company has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting the income. Also, the aggressive capital budget remains a headwind for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Exxom Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Meta Platforms have been laggards this year, with the market unhappy with management's spending plans on the metaverse given the uncertain pay off from the project over the near to medium term. On top of the metaverse spending issue is the weak outlook for digital ad spending in the current uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Unfavorable forex, targeting and measurement headwinds due to Apple's iOS changes, normalization of e-commerce after the pandemic peak and higher inflation hurt growth in the reported quarter.



User base in Europe declined in the reported quarter. Meta's fourth-quarter guidance reflects macroeconomic and forex concerns. Weak advertising demand is a headwind. Meta expects Reels to monetize much slower than feed or stories.

However, Meta is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Shares of Eaton have declined -1.3% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry's decline of -10.2%. The company's global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.



However, Eaton's third-quarter earnings per share were better than expected. ETN's research and development investments allowed it to develop products for providing efficient power management solutions to customers.



The spin-off of non-core businesses and acquisitions will allow Eaton to further expand operations. Eaton's strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it reduce costs. Strong cash flow is supporting the company in debt reduction and dividend payments.



(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Keysight Technologies, Inc. and ANSYS, Inc..



Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.