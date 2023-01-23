The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Fomento Economico Mexicano, Prologis, Marsh & McLennan and Becton Dickinson

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 23, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, Prologis, Inc. PLD, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC and Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, FEMSA and Prologis

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. and Prologis, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated industry over the past year (+52.0% vs. +31.8%). The company's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.



Exxon Mobil has made more than 30 discoveries in offshore Guyana since 2015. Exxon Mobil also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it delivered record production in the third quarter. Considering the low cost of production in both assets, it will continue to generate handsome returns. Also, a strong presence in chemicals and refining operations is noteworthy.



However, the company has constantly been bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting its income. Also, the integrated energy giant's financials were weakened by years-long significant spending on low-return developments and the coronavirus pandemic.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry over the past year (+2.7% vs. +0.5%). The company's revenues improved year over year, driven by gains across all business units resulting from effective growth strategies and robust demand across markets. Its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in Q3, while the revenues lagged.



FEMSA's digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have also been aiding results. Its efforts to expand in the U.S. specialized distribution segment bodes well. The company displays strong financial flexibility.



However, FEMSA continued to witness gross margin decline due to contraction at Proximity, Health, Fuel, Logistics & Distribution and Coca-Cola FEMSA segments. Supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs hurt results.



(You can read the full research report on Formento Economico Mexicano here >>>)



Prologis' shares have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (-21.3% vs. -16.8%). The company is facing rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. Rising interest rates add to its woes. The recent estimate revision trend for 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates an unfavorable outlook.



However, Prologis' fourth-quarter 2022 results reflected healthy leasing activity with solid rent growth. Given its capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets, the firm is poised to capitalize on the favorable industrial real estate industry trends.



Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is set to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels. Hence, with a healthy operating platform, strategic buyouts and a solid balance sheet, it is expected to prosper.



(You can read the full research report on Prologis here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.