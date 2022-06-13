The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The Progressive, and Dominion Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 13, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, The Progressive Corp. PGR, and Dominion Energy, Inc. D.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Exxon Mobil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+71.4% vs. +55.9%). The company's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.

The company made three oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will increase its recoverable resources estimates to 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels. It also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs.

To capitalize on mounting demand for clean energy, ExxonMobil is making efforts to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions. Notably, it has significantly lower debt exposure than other integrated majors. ExxonMobil has increased its stock repurchase program from $10 billion to $30 billion. The energy giant has planned to execute the repurchases through next year.



Coca-Cola shares have outperformed the Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+14.0% vs. +8.2%). The company benefited from the strategic transformation and ongoing recovery around the world. Strength across the majority of the markets, investments in the marketplace, recovery in certain markets as well as the cycling of last year's pandemic-led impacts aided volumes.

The company retained its upbeat 2022 view. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments.

However, pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and input costs remain. Higher marketing spending are also concerning. Also, the unfavorable currency is expected to hurt the top and bottom lines in the second quarter and 2022.

Thermo Fisher shares have outperformed the Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+16.4% vs. -21.1%). The company's robust year-over-year revenue growth in the Analytical Instruments and the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segments appears promising.

The company's strategic acquisitions of PPD, Inc. and PeproTech raise investors' confidence. Thermo Fisher's accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism. The upbeat guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.

However, the year-over-year decline in revenues in the Specialty Diagnostics segment is disappointing. The contraction of both margins does not bode well either.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Progressive Corp., and Dominion Energy, Inc.

