The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, BP plc BP, ConocoPhillips COP and Chevron Corp. CVX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

ExxonMobil Decides to End Long-Term Ties with Russia

Exxon Mobil Corporation announced that it has commenced the process of discontinuation of operations at Sakhalin-1 and plans to make no new investments in Russia.

With the exit from the key oil and gas project, located off the eastern coast of Russia, ExxonMobil is concluding its operations in Russia that spanned over decades. Thus, ExxonMobil is aligning its interests with the business communities across the world that are isolating Russia over its violent and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Another energy player that recently announced its decision to quit Russia is BP plc. The company announced its stake withdrawal from Russia's oil and gas company Rosneft after more than a 30-year stretch in the country.

BP was one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia. The British energy giant has been facing immense pressure from the U.K. government to offload its stake in Russia.

In a separate release, ExxonMobil announced that this year its capital budget is in the band of $21 billion to $24 billion. Also, through 2027, XOM expects capital spending in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion. Apart from spreading over capital spending over potential upstream and other projects, ExxonMobil will invest in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its operations.

Annual Investor Day presentations also outlined XOM's plan for annual structural reductions of $9 billion per year by 2023 in comparison to 2019.

Currently, ExxonMobil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other prospective players in the energy space include ConocoPhillips and Chevron Corp. While ConocoPhillips sports a Zacks Rank #1, Chevron carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Considering production and proved reserves, ConocoPhillips is one of the leading upstream energy players. In the past 30 days, ConocoPhillips has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days.

ConocoPhillips' estimate for earnings for 2022 is pegged at $9.74 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 62.1%.

In the Permian basin, Chevron has a strong footprint. The majority of Chevron's assets in the most prolific basin of the United States have minimal royal payments, thereby securing handsome cashflows in the long run.

In the past 30 days, Chevron has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.