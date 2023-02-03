The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Expedia, Booking Holdings, BigCommerce and TripAdvisor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Expedia Group EXPE, Booking Holdings BKNG, BigCommerce BIGC and TripAdvisor TRIP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

4 E-Commerce Stocks Set to Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates

E-commerce stocks continued to suffer from unfavorable market dynamics during fourth-quarter 2022.

These stocks suffered since the pandemic-induced e-commerce boom has been cooling off in the past few quarters with the reopening of economies across the world. Further, the slowdown in consumer spending due to high inflation remained a concern. Also, e-commerce companies witnessed the brunt of inflationary pressure in the form of rising transportation and fulfillment expenses. Additionally, supply-chain constraints and labor shortages were overhangs.

Nevertheless, solid momentum during the holiday season and record-high e-commerce sales are likely to have been a major tailwind.

According to data from Adobe Analytics, consumers spent a staggering $211.7 billion on online purchases between Nov 1 and Dec 31, up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. This marked a new record for e-commerce sales. Cyber week recorded $35.3 billion in online sales, up 4% year over year.

Increasing demand for ultra-fast and door-to-door delivery of orders for essentials, medicines, groceries and luxury items is expected to have contributed well.

Additionally, the impacts of the growing proliferation of Internet use and online payment apps globally are expected to be reflected in the e-commerce companies’ results for the quarter under review.

Apart from online retail companies, the Internet-Commerce industry houses online travel booking companies. These stocks are expected to have continued gaining on the boom in the travel industry. Relaxation of travel restrictions and growing confidence among the people are expected to have bolstered bookings of online travel stocks during the fourth quarter. Moreover, increased consumer demand for travel industry-related services might have been a positive.

How to Make the Right Pick?

With the presence of several industry participants, finding the right e-commerce stocks with the potential to beat on earnings can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes this task fairly simple.

You could narrow down your choices by looking at the stocks that have the perfect combination of the two key elements — a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with the maximum chance of beating estimates at their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Our research shows that for stocks with this apt mix of ingredients, the odds of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Our Bets

Four e-commerce stocks mentioned below have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

Bellevue, WA-based Expedia Group has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been stable at $1.85 per share in the past 30 days.

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Norwalk, CT-based Booking Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved up 1.3% to $20.59 per share in the past 30 days.

Booking Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Austin, TX-based BigCommerce has an Earnings ESP of +7.61% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has narrowed from 19 cents per share to 18 cents per share over the past 30 days.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Quote

Needham, MA-based TripAdvisor has an Earnings ESP of +112.9% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been stable at 5 cents per share in the past 30 days.

TripAdvisor, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.