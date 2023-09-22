The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Toyota Motor, Accenture, The Walt Disney and CVS Health

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 22, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Accenture plc ACN, The Walt Disney Co. DIS and CVS Health Corp. CVS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Toyota, Accenture & More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Accenture plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+56.9% vs. +1.5%). The company's revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Verzenio, Trulicity, Taltz and others. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.



Sales of its new drug, Mounjaro, are already benefiting from strong demand trends. Mounjaro is expected to be a key long-term top-line driver for Lilly as it has the potential to be approved for obesity and other diabetes-related diseases. Mounjaro showed superior weight-loss reduction in clinical studies for obesity. Lilly expects regulatory decisions for some key pipeline candidates this year.



However, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure and challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the year-to-date period (+40.4% vs. +34.2%). Continued demand for vehicles and a robust product lineup are set to fuel the sales volumes of Toyota. To capitalize on the accelerated global shift to green cars, the auto giant is deepening its focus on manufacturing electric and fuel-cell vehicles, which will bolster the company's product competitiveness.



The ratio of electrified vehicles sold to total sales in fiscal 2023 was 29.6%. The company expects the ratio to increase to 37% in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2024 sales are expected to total ¥38 trillion, implying an increase from ¥37.15 trillion fiscal 2023 levels.



However, commodity cost inflation, high interest rates, a tough labor market and logistical challenges pose risks. High capex and R&D expenses on advanced technologies may dent cash flows. Rising debt levels are another concern. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Accenture shares have outperformed the Zacks Consulting Services industry over the year-to-date period (+20.1% vs. +19.7%). The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses backed by high demand for services that can improve operating efficiencies and save costs.



Accenture has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company's strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. Partly due to these tailwinds,



On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Accenture here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Walt Disney Co. and CVS Health Corp..

