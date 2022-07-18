The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TotalEnergies, Amgen and Marathon Petroleum

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 18, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Amgen Inc. AMGN and Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TotalEnergies SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+42.6% vs. +17.7%) on the back of a solid portfolio of core drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Lilly's revenue growth is being driven by drugs like Trulicity, Taltz and others.

It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. It has an exciting pipeline of potential new medicines including tirzepatide for type II diabetes and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease. Both candidates have multibillion-dollar sales potential.

However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drugs, Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>> )

Thermo Fisher shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+1.4% vs. -25.8%). This reflects the favorable growth outlook for the company's in the Analytical Instruments and the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segments.

The company's strategic acquisitions of PPD, Inc. and PeproTech raise investors' confidence. Thermo Fisher's accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism. The upbeat guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.

However, the year-over-year decline in revenues in the Specialty Diagnostics segment is disappointing. The contraction of both margins does not bode well either.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

TotalEnergies shares have gained +13.8% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry's gain of +36.4%. The company is gaining from new startups, an increase in commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets, and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.

TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. It is making regular investments to expand the renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. TTE has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations.

However, TTE's profitability is likely to have been impacted by natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TTE has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.

(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amgen Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.