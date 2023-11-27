The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Accenture, TJX, Novo Nordisk and Salesforce

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Accenture & TJX Companies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Company, Accenture plc and The TJX Companies, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+64.5% vs. +11.1%). The company’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Verzenio, Trulicity, Taltz and others.



Sales of its weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, are already benefiting from strong demand trends. Mounjaro is expected to be a key long-term top-line driver for Lilly as it has the potential to be approved for obesity and other diabetes-related diseases. Mounjaro showed superior weight-loss reduction in clinical studies for obesity. Lilly expects regulatory decisions for some key pipeline candidates this year.



However, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure and challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q3 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters



Shares of Accenture have gained +14.2% over the past year against the Zacks Consulting Services industry’s gain of +15.8%. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses backed by high demand for services that can improve operating efficiencies and save costs.



Accenture has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. Partly due to these tailwinds,



On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.



Shares of The TJX Companies have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+12.7% vs. -1.2%). The company’s top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in last week's second quarter of fiscal 2024 results. Its off-price business model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products and supply-chain management have been working well.



TheTJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. TJX’s Marmaxx segment is doing particularly well, where comp store sales grew in the fiscal second quarter, backed by improved customer traffic. The recovery of the HomeGoods (U.S.) division bodes well.



However, TJX has been grappling with high wage and supply-chain costs. It expects these costs to be deterrents in fiscal 2024. A high debt level poses a concern for the company. Currency might also act as a deterrent.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk A/S and Salesforce, Inc.

