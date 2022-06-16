The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Dollar Tree, PC Connection, Boot Barn and Canada Goose

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, PC Connection, Inc. CNXN, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Continued Growth of Retail Sales

People have been spending cautiously on fuel, food and other necessities amid a surge in prices. However, with the back-to-school season around the corner, the retail sector has no such reason to worry.

After the initial struggle that stemmed from the pandemic, retailers have done fairly well for the past few months. According to the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse report, retail sales jumped once again in May. The projection is that sales will continue to surge over the coming months despite rising prices. Given this situation, stocks like Dollar Tree, Inc., PC Connection, Inc., Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. are likely to benefit in the near term.

Retail Sales Jump in May

According to the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse report, retail sales grew a solid 10.5% year over year in May, after surging 7.2% in April. May's gains are also 21.4% higher than the pre-pandemic May 2019 sales.

The report states that sales have once again started getting driven by in-store purchases. In-store sales in May were up 13.7% from the pre-pandemic levels. People depended largely on e-commerce during the peak of the pandemic. The trend picked up and online sales not only went on to become a key driver but also played a major role in saving the retail sector during the pandemic.

However, with brick-and-mortar stores once again open, in-store sales have gathered momentum over the past few months.

Also, people had cut down on spending on services and were spending more on goods during the pandemic. People are still spending on goods despite the reopening of shops. Overall, high demand is helping boost retail sales, which is a good sign.

The Mastercard SpendingPulse report comes just ahead of the all-important retail sales data to be released by the Commerce Department on Jun 15. Data from the Commerce Department also showed a 0.9% jump in retail sales in April amid rising inflation.

Retail Sector Poised to Grow

Although soaring prices have been a cause of concern, higher demand for goods is driving sales, which is still helping the retail sector. The report also mentions that sales are likely to get a boost in the coming months due to the back-to-school season, which is good to witness higher sales.

According to the report, retail sales are projected to grow 7.5%, excluding automobiles, from 2021 ahead of the crucial mid-July through Labor Day back-to-school season. From the pre-pandemic levels, retail sales during the back-to-school period are expected to jump by 18.3%.

Department stores are once again likely to help drive sales by 8.2% year over year and 89.9% from the pre-pandemic levels.

As the economy reopens further, more social gatherings such as weddings and parties during this period are expected to boost both in-store and online sales by 8.7% year over year.

Despite rising prices, retail sales are expected to rise in the following days. This is due to a number of factors. Hiring is on the rise once again, while unemployment claims continue to fall. As a result, a greater number of people are returning to work. There will be an increase in personal income and spending as more people return to work.

Our Choices

Dollar Tree, Inc. is an operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments. DLTR's stores successfully operate in major metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Dollar Tree offers a wide range of quality everyday general merchandise in many categories, including housewares, seasonal goods, candy and food, toys, health and beauty care, gifts, party goods, stationery, books, personal accessories, and other consumer items.

Dollar Tree's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.5% over the past 60 days. DLTR carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States.

PC Connection's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.3% over the past 60 days. CNXN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. BOOT's products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewelry and accessories. Boot Barn sells its products through bootbarn.com , an e-commerce Website.

Boot Barn Holdings' expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.4% over the past 60 days. Boot Barn Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. GOOS' jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores.

Canada Goose's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 64.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.2% over the past 60 days. GOOS carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.