The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Disney, Morgan Stanley, Stryker, Shopify and Delta Air Lines

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 22, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Morgan Stanley MS, Stryker Corp. SYK, Shopify Inc. SHOP and Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Disney, Morgan Stanley and Stryker

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co., Morgan Stanley and Stryker Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Disney's shares have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+22.7% vs. +6.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that recent attractions in places like Hong Kong and Paris should boost the company’s theme park business.

However, declining ad revenues, increasing programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution segments and stiff competition in the streaming market remain major tailwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Disney here >>>)

Morgan Stanley’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the last six months (+9.7% vs. +20.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that volatility in the capital markets has continued to hurt the company’s Institutional Securities segment. Also, elevated costs are likely to impact profitability.

Yet, Morgan Stanley’s trading and investment banking segments turned around slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's brand-new strategic alliance with Mitsubishi UFJ will bolster its presence in Japan. Also, inorganic expansion efforts will aid.

(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)

Shares of Stryker have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+29.7% vs. +6.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, strong business in the United States as well as globally have created optimism about the company’s prospects. Heavy demand for the company’s existing product line as well as new launches have also aided.

However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Stryker here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. and Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.