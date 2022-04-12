The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Dell Technologies, Apple, Lenovo, and HP

For Immediate Release

Vendors Ship More Than 80M PCs in Q1, Despite Supply-Chain Issues

After seven consecutive quarters of volume growth, worldwide PC (personal computer) shipments plunged in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest data compiled by the International Data Corporation ("IDC").

According to the latest data compiled by the technology research and consulting company, vendors shipped 80.5 million PCs in the first quarter, 5.1% lower units than the year-ago quarter, mainly due to supply-chain and geopolitical challenges.

Is the PC Industry in a Downward Spiral?

Over the past two years, PC manufacturers have been benefiting from increased demand amid the pandemic-induced remote-working and online-learning wave. The pandemic necessitated the use of PC systems, be it for remote work, web-based learning, video conferencing, video gaming, social media, consumer entertainment and streaming or online shopping.

However, does the decline in first-quarter PC shipments depict an end of demand boom for the industry?

IDC doesn't believe so. The research firm noted that the first-quarter decline was anticipated as the industry is encountering massive supply chain and logistical issues along with several pandemic-related and geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite these challenges, PC vendors managed to deliver more than 80 million units for the seventh consecutive quarter, an accomplishment not seen since 2012.

Per data compiled by IDC, PC demand across consumer and education markets remained weak but the commercial market stayed firm. However, the market research firm expects the demand for consumer PCs to pick up again in the near future.

Computer - Mini computers Industry 5YR % Return

Top Vendors

Per data compiled by IDC, among big PC vendors, Dell Technologies, Apple and ASUS registered an increase in shipments, while Lenovo, HP Inc. and Acer Group witnessed a year-over year decline.

In terms of volume, Lenovo remained the top vendor with a market share of 22.7%. However, its market share shrunk 100 basis points (bps) while shipments plunged 9.2% to 18.3 million units during the quarter.

HP's shipments declined 17.8% to 15.8 million units during the quarter. The company holds the second spot with a market share of 19.7% in worldwide PC shipments, down 300 bps from 22.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Dell Technologies and Apple hold the third and fourth positions with a market share of 17.1% and 8.9%, respectively, depicting year-over-year improvement of 180 bps and 80 bps. While PC sales for Dell improved 6.1% year over year to 13.7 million units, Apple witnessed an increase of 4.3% to 7.2 million units.

ASUS and Acer Group jointly hold the fifth spot as the research firm declares a tie for PC vendors if there is a difference of 0.1% or less in shipment market share.

ASUS shipped 5.5 million PCs during the quarter, 17.7% higher than the year-ago quarter. Its market share improved 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6.9%. Meanwhile, Acer Group's market share remained flat at 6.8%, while it delivered 5.4 million PCs, which was 5.9% lower than the year-ago quarter.

Among the top vendors, while Apple and Lenovo have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HP Inc. carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Dell Technologies has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

