The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Danaher, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Palo Alto Networks, Workday and American Electric Power

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 25, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Danaher Corp. DHR, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Workday, Inc. WDAY and American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Danaher, Regeneron and Palo Alto Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Danaher Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Danaher's shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+24.0% vs. +3.4%). The company's stable demand in the academic and applied markets is supporting its Life Sciences unit. The segment has been witnessing positive responses toward its new products. The company's commitment to return value to shareholders is encouraging.



Synergies from the Abcam acquisition bolster the company's growth. Through its DBS initiatives, it has been able to reduce the impact of supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressures. However, Danaher is plagued by weakness in the Biotechnology unit due to decreased demand in the bioprocessing business.



Softness in the funding environment and lower underlying activity levels are affecting the high-growth markets' performance. High debt levels may raise its financial obligations and drain its profitability. Given its international exposure, forex woes are weighing on its top line.



(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)



Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+14.9% vs. -15.2%). The company maintains momentum due to stellar performance by Dupixent, driven by growing demand in the approved indications of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis.



The approval of Eylea HD is also noteworthy, generating incremental revenues. The approval of Libtayo has diversified the portfolio, and label expansion in additional indications is likely to boost Regeneron's sales.



However, a decline in Eylea sales due to competition is a woe as the drug is the largest contributor to the top line. Pipeline and regulatory setbacks are additional headwinds. Earnings estimates are static ahead of the quarterly results.



(You can read the full research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals here >>>)



Palo Alto Networks' shares have gained +60.8% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry's gain of +64.5%. The company has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in the hybrid work environment and the heightened need for stronger security.



PANW's strong back-to-back quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. The normalization of the supply chain is also aiding growth across the Products, Services and Subscription segments.



However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition-related expenses are denting margins.



(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto Networks here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Workday, Inc. and American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.