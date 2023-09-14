The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco Wholesale, Equinor, Lam Research, Synopsys and PPG Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 14, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Equinor ASA EQNR, Lam Research Corp. LRCX, Synopsys, Inc. SNPS and PPG Industries, Inc. PPG.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Costco, Equinor and Lam Research

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp., Equinor ASA and Lam Research Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Costco Wholesale have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the year-to-date period (+23.1% vs. +3.5%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well.



The discount retailer’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth. These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers. This outlook reflects Costco’s ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.



A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.



(You can read the full research report on Costco Wholesale here >>>)



Equinor shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past six months (+20% vs. +16%). The company is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations across 30 countries.



During the second quarter, this integrated energy giant successfully concluded seven exploration wells in offshore operations, resulting in the identification of three commercially viable discoveries. The firm expects a significant expansion of its renewable production capabilities. Equinor expanded its ongoing share buyback initiative, creating a buyback program of up to $6 billion for 2023.



However, Equinor’s balance sheet has a notable level of debt exposure compared with industry peers, affecting its financial flexibility. The company faced the burden of rising costs in recent quarters, which has had a detrimental impact on its income. Also, its ambitious capital budget represents a challenge. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Equinor here >>>)



Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer industry over the year-to-date period (+56.7% vs. +29%). The company’s proper execution, expansion and diversified global footprints are positives. Lam Research remains optimistic about its technological advancements, especially with AI.



Also, its strength in 3D DRAM and advanced packaging is a tailwind. Further, rising NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is another positive. Solid traction among etch and deposition technologies are likely to aid the company in the near term.



Further, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Additionally, strength in both ALD metals and dielectrics deposition solutions is a tailwind. However, weak outlook for 2023 wafer fabrication equipment spending remains a major concern. Also, sluggish memory spending remains a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Synopsys, Inc. and PPG Industries, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.