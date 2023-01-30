The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco, Intuit, Schlumberger, Aflac and W.W. Grainger

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Intuit Inc. INTU, Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, Aflac Inc. AFL and W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Costco, Intuit and Schlumberger

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp., Intuit Inc. and Schlumberger Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Costco Wholesale have gained +1.2% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry’s gain of +3.1%. The company, being a consumer defensive stock, has been surviving market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth.

These factors have been helping it register impressive sales and earnings numbers. The Zacks analyst expects the company to register a 3.8% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2023 on 6.6% revenue growth.

This outlook accounts for the businesses’ ability to navigate the ongoing inflationary environment and supply chain bottlenecks on several fronts. A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.

Intuit's shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-22.8% vs. -17.4%). The company is witnessing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that might significantly hurt small businesses operations, thereby posing risks for Intuit’s top-line growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.

Nevertheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive.

Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The Zacks analyst expects Intuit’s revenues to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% through fiscal 2023-2025.

Schlumberger’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past year (+44.9% vs. +36.4%). The company is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the firm is well-poised to take up new offshore projects in international markets.

Higher oil prices are aiding its overall business. SLB reported strong fourth-quarter results driven by strong activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America. It made significant progress in its sustainability initiatives in 2022. SLB expects its Transition Technologies portfolio to cross the $1 billion revenue mark in 2023.

However, the company’s balance sheet has massive debt exposure compared with the composite stocks in the industry. Also, the aggressive capital budget remains a headwind for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Aflac Inc. and W.W. Grainger, Inc.

