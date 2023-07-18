The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ConocoPhillips, Applied Materials, Airbnb, Micron Technology and Constellation Brands (Revised)

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 17, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ConocoPhillips COP, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Airbnb, Inc. ABNB, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for ConocoPhillips, Applied Materials and Airbnb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including ConocoPhillips, Applied Materials, Inc. and Airbnb, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



ConocoPhillips shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (+40.1% vs. +28.4%). The company holds the bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the company in the Bakken Shale, where it owns about 750 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves.



ConocoPhillips projects its 2023 production at 1.78-1.8 MMBoe/d, suggesting an increase from 1.74 MMBoe/d last year. COP’s balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. Additionally, the company announced its 2023 planned return of capital to shareholders of $11 billion.



However, ConocoPhillips is highly exposed to oil price fluctuations, which makes things challenging for the company. Also, the company has been generating lower dividend yield than the industry for the past few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.





Shares of Applied Materials have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry over the past six months (+30.3% vs. +22.2%). The company is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind.



Increased consumer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND.



However, sluggishness in its Display and Adjacent Market segment remains a concern. Softness in the segment is expected to continue in the days ahead. Further, mounting expenses and rising competition pose a risk to the company’s market position.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Airbnb shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Content industry over the past year (+48.3% vs. +34.1%) as well as the Zacks Hotels industry (+48.3% vs. +26.9%). The company is benefiting from a strong demand in the travel industry. Also, continued strength in Nights & Experiences Booked across all regions, especially in the Asia-pacific region remains a tailwind. Moreover, increasing gross nights booked in high-density urban areas is a major positive.



Further, strengthening guest demand for non-urban nights is driving active listings for non-urban destinations. Additionally, recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions is continuously propelling the top-line growth.



However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain overhangs. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and rising competition in the online travel booking market continue to remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Airbnb here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Micron Technology, Inc. and Constellation Brands, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 17, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.