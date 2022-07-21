The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comcast, Texas Instruments, Philip Morris International, The Goldman Sachs Group and Applied Materials

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Texas Instruments and Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Philip Morris International Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Comcast shares have declined -27.0% over the past year against the S&P 500 index's -16.5% in the same time period, with persistent video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting in the core cable business and a leveraged balance sheet as the major worries.

However, strength in the broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. The company's strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience.

Moreover, COVID-led increased media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business. The company's streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Texas Instruments shares have declined -13.1% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's decline of -16.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's weakness in the personal electronics market remains a headwind. Further, intensifying market competition and coronavirus-related uncertainties are concerns.

A solid rebound in the automotive market and further, strong demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across the Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line.

Also, the robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company's portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives

(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>> )

Philip Morris shares have declined -5.1% over the past year against the Zacks Tobacco industry's decline of -1.8%. While supply chain issues and Russia/Ukraine exposure accounts for the stock's modest underperformance relative to the peer group, its status as a stalwart defensive play and attractive dividend have helped it hold up a lot better than the broader market.

The war has further disrupted the global supply chain and has increased the inflationary pressure in certain materials and services. However, Philip Morris is benefiting from its pricing power, which aided its first-quarter 2022 results.

Strength in IQOS and the combustible business drove performance despite headwinds. Pricing for combustible products rose more than 3% and by roughly 6% excluding Indonesia. Strength in the reduced-risk products category has been benefiting the company for a while now.

(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Applied Materials, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.