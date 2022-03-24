The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comcast, Danaher, Amgen, Boeing and Canadian Pacific Railway

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Danaher Corp. DHR, Amgen Inc. AMGN, The Boeing Company BA and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Danaher & Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corp., Danaher Corp. and Amgen Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Comcast shares have declined -6.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry's decline of -7.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.

However, Comcast is also benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, improving customer wins and experience.

Media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business due to the recent pandemic. The company's streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.

Shares of Danaher have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+33.9% vs. -3.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System ("DBS"), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits, and product innovation in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 7.6% and 4.38%, respectively.

The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022.The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits in the first quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes might be concerning.

Shares of Amgen have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+5.1% vs. -12.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Amgen is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline of early and late-stage assets. Several phase III readouts are due in 2022. Lumakras, a first-in-class lung cancer treatment, is off to an excellent start while its label expansion studies are progressing rapidly. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important long-term growth driver.

While key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Xgeva and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. However, pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of Amgen's products and franchises. Several of Amgen's marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds and continued COVID-19 headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Company and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.

