The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comcast, CME Group, Charter Communications, Airbnb, and Edwards Lifesciences

Chicago, IL – May 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corp. CMCSA, CME Group Inc. CME, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR, Airbnb, Inc. ABNB, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, CME and Charter Communications

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corp., CME Group Inc., and Charter Communications, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Comcast shares have declined -29.8% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry's decline of -29.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.

However, Comcast is also benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, improving customer wins and experience.

Media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business due to the recent pandemic. The company's streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.

(You can read the full research report on Comsat here >>>)

Shares of CME Group have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past year (+6.5% vs. -12.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that CME Group's strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well.

Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the U.S. have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on the company's margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk for the company.

(You can read the full research report on CME Group here >>>)

Charter Communications shares have declined -33.6% over the past year as against the Zacks Cable Television industry's decline of -29.5%. The company persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix and Disney+. Internet user base expansion has started to slow down with lifting of COVID curbs. This along with a leveraged balance sheet are major concerns.

However, benefit from growth in residential, mobile and commercial revenues as reflected by first-quarter 2022 results. The company continues to witness a spike in Internet usage due to the pandemic-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave.

Charter's expanding mobile-subscriber base has been a key catalyst. The momentum is likely to continue in the near term. Charter's broadband service has gained traction among small and medium businesses.

(You can read the full research report on Charter Communications here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Airbnb, Inc., and Edwards Lifesciences Corp..

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

