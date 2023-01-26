The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comcast, Aon, Trane Technologies, Huntington Bancshares and Teleflex

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Aon plc AON, Trane Technologies plc TT, Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN and Teleflex Inc. TFX.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, AON and Trane Technologies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corp., Aon plc and Trane Technologies plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Comcast have declined -17.4% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry's decline of -23.1% and the S&P 500 index's -8.9% pullback. The company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



On the positive side, Comcast should continue to benefit from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the third quarter. Broadband user base increased in the last reported quarter on October 27th (the company is scheduled to report Q4 results on Thursday, January 26th). Comcast's plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy. The technology will help it in expanding much faster and at a lower cost compared to competitors.



Recovery in park and movie business bodes well for Comcast's profitability. Its streaming service Peacock is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)



Aon shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry over the past year (+21.2% vs. +14.4%). The company's top line has been growing on buyouts and alliances, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid Reinsurance Solutions and Commercial Risk Solutions segments continue to drive the top line.



Aon has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. It expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Its pooled employer plan has reached the milestone of $1 billion in U.S. assets and commitments.



The company engages in prudent capital deployment. It had around $6.7 billion fund left under its share buyback program as of Sep 30, 2022. Yet, elevated operating costs can put pressure on margins. A debt-laden balance sheet compared with a lower cash balance raises a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Aon here >>>)



Trane Technologies shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+1.3% vs. -30.4%). The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments.



Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. Such moves instil investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.



However, product and service diversity put's Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. Lower liquidity remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.



(You can read the full research report on Trane Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Huntington Bancshares Inc. and Teleflex Inc..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.