The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight, Inter Parfums, Lamb Weston and Molson Coors Beverage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 26, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD, Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW and Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Consumer Staple Stocks to Buy Amid Ongoing Market Volatility

The Wall Street rally that saw major indexes hit all-time highs in early February has suddenly come to a halt, with markets turning volatile again last week. A hotter-than-expected inflation data has dimmed hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

Investor confidence took a further hit after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January FOMC meeting on Feb 20. The minutes of the meeting suggest that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to cut interest rates and it will go for the first interest rate cut only after officials have "greater confidence" that inflation is cooling.

Fading hopes of a rate cut anytime soon saw the 10-year Treasury yield jump past 4%. Markets are now pricing in just an 8.5% chance of the Federal Reserve going for a rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The probability was above 90% in the first week of January.

Also, expectations of a rate cut in May have declined substantially, with 76% of the market participants expecting the first rate cut to happen not before the June FOMC meeting.

Given this situation, investing in defensive stocks like consumer staples is a safe bet.

The consumer staples sector is stable and robust at its core, as the demand for its services tends to remain unaffected by economic fluctuations. This sector comprises businesses offering essential products for everyday use, rendering it inherently defensive in its nature. Also, the sector is known for the predictability and consistency of its earnings and cash flows.

Our Choices

We have narrowed down our search to five consumer staple stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive Co., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Inter Parfums, Inc., Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage Co.. The stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Colgate-Palmolive Company's business strategy closely defines efforts to increase its leadership in key product categories through innovation in core businesses, tracking adjacent categories' growth and expansion into new markets and channels. Due to the shift of consumer preference to organic and natural ingredients, CL is expanding its Naturals range, including Naturals toothpaste.

Colgate-Palmolive Company has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the past 60 days. CL presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of household, personal care and specialty products. CHD is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda, a natural product that cleans, deodorizes, leavens and buffers.

Church & Dwight has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the past 60 days. CHD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Inter Parfums, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products. IPAR manages its business through two operational units — European-based operations and United States-based operations.

Inter Parfums has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the past 60 days. IPAR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and provides a range of appetizers. LW, along with its joint venture allies, is the top frozen potato products supplier in North America, while it also operates internationally, with a robust and growing presence in emerging markets.

Lamb Weston's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 26.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.7% over the past 60 days. LW currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Molson Coors Beverage Company, the global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products, has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands. TAP's brands include global priority brands such as Blue Moon, Miller Lite, CoorsBanquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft and Staropramen, as well as regional champion brands like Carling and Molson Canadian.

Molson Coors Beverage Company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 4.6% over the past 60 days. TAP presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.