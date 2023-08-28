The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coca-Cola, American Tower, Schlumberger, CME Group and Lululemon Athletica

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Coca-Cola Co. KO, American Tower Corp. AMT, Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, CME Group Inc. CME and Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Coca-Cola, American Tower and Schlumberger

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Coca-Cola Co., American Tower Corp. and Schlumberger Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Coca-Cola have gained +2.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry's gain of +6.4%. The company's sales beat the consensus estimates for the 10th straight quarter in second-quarter 2023. The company reported second consecutive quarter of bottom-line beat. Earnings and sales also improved year over year.



KO's results benefited from the continued momentum in its business. Sales gained from revenue growth across its operating segments, aided by an improved price/mix and a rise in concentrate sales. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments.



It provided an upbeat guidance for 2023. The Zacks analyst anticipate organic revenue growth of 9% for 2023. However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry in the past year. Pressures from higher supply chain costs, higher marketing spends and currency headwinds are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



American Tower extensive and geographically diversified communication real estate portfolio is well-poised to benefit from the high capital spending by wireless carriers amid the incremental demand from global 4G and 5G deployment efforts, growing wireless penetration and spectrum auctions.



Its resilient and stable business model assures steady revenues. The Zacks analyst expect a year-over-year increase in property revenues of 3.3% in 2023. The company's focus on macro-tower investment opportunities has enabled it to fortify its position in theglobal market aiding growth.



Moreover, strategic buyouts and a solid balance sheet poise it well to capitalize on the secular trends of the industry. Further, with a lower-than-industry dividend payout and solid operating fundamentals, we expect its dividend distribution to be sustainable over the long run.



(You can read the full research report on American Tower here >>>)



Schlumberger shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past year (+46.7% vs. +39.7%). The company is a well-known name for providing diversified oilfield services and products to companies belonging to the energy sector. Being a leading technology provider for complex oilfields, the company is well-positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets.



SLB expects upstream spending across the globe to continue growing, which could increase demand for well completion activities. With broad-based growth in overall activities, SLB expects to benefit from the increased service pricing. Also, SLB reported strong second-quarter earnings due to higher stimulation services and strong activities across all areas.



However, the cost of revenue continues to rise, affecting its income statement. Also, the aggressive capital budget remains a headwind for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Schlumberger here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.