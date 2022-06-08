The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Citigroup, Prologis, Automatic Data Processing, Keurig Dr Pepper and CrowdStrike Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Citigroup Inc. C, Prologis, Inc. PLD, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Citigroup, Prologis and ADP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Citigroup Inc., Prologis, Inc. and Automatic Data Processing, Inc..



Citigroup shares have declined -13.6% over the year-to-date basis against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry's decline of -13.1%, reflecting the numerous investigations and lawsuits along with uncertainty around the new management team's turnaround plans.

However, the company is advancing with its strategy to exit the consumer banking business in 14 international markets, Citigroup completed the sale of its Australian consumer business to National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB"). It targets a return on average tangible common shareholder equity (RoTCE) of 11-12% for the next three to five years. Moreover, net interest income growth, decent liquidity and capital deployment plans are positives.



Prologis shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+4.6% vs. -2.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has the capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and with its robust balance-sheet strength, it is well-poised to bank on the favorable trends in the industrial real estate industry. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is poised to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels.

However, the rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets might fuel competition and curb pricing power. Also, the stabilization of e-commerce sales growth is a concern for rental rate growth.



ADP shares have outperformed the Zacks Outsourcing industry over the past year (+11.7% vs. +10.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts.

However, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remains a concern. High debt remains a concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc..

