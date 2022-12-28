The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chico's FAS, American Eagle Outfitters and Citi Trends

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO and Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Bargain Apparel Stocks to Buy Before Recession Fears Subside

Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Apparel industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers' disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate.

However, a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries. Moreover, experts fear that the Fed's hawkish stance to rein in inflation might push the economy into a recession. In its latest move, the Fed raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, which took the interest rate to 4.25-4.5%, the highest since 2007.

The Fed's action will determine the course of the stock market in 2023. Meanwhile, a favorable reading on the Consumer Price Index front indicates that the Fed might be less aggressive while raising the interest rate next year. On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index inched up 0.1% in November, decelerating from 0.4% in October.

Slowing inflation will give some respite to American households and lift consumer confidence. The impact of cooling prices will surely be reflected in increased consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Market pundits believe that with the improvement in the geopolitical situation, inflationary pressure will gradually alleviate next year.

Amid this, it is prudent to scoop up Apparel stocks that are currently the victims of the wild swings Wall Street has witnessed in 2022. These stocks are fundamentally sound and trading below their potential. Chico's FAS, Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. and Citi Trends, Inc. are among the bargain stocks that are poised for a turnaround in 2023.

3 Prominent Picks

Investors can count on Chico's. This Florida-based fashion retailer's efforts to become a "digital-first, customer-led" company coupled with a strong portfolio of three unique brands, namely, Chico's, WHBM and Soma, position it well to expand its customer base and market share. Product enhancement, planned inventories, operating discipline and marketing strategies have been helping to drive full-price selling, lower markdowns and produce higher gross margin.

Chico's has a Value Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have risen 1.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Eagle Outfitters, a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products, is worth betting on. The company's efforts to rationalize inventory and contain costs are paying off. Continued strength in the Aerie brand and a solid online show bodes well. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 40.1% in the past year.

American Eagle Outfitters has a Value Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.5% and 24.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. American Eagle Outfitters has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.6%. A decent growth rate is likely to drive the stock in 2023.

Citi Trends, a leading specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends, is another potential pick. We believe that management's focus on curated assortments and incredible values should attract customers. Meanwhile, cost containment efforts and efficient inventory management should help navigate the current environment.

Citi Trends has a Value Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.2% and 97.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have declined 66% in the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.