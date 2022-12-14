The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, Roche Holding, General Electric, Centene and Carrier Global

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, Roche Holding AG RHHBY, General Electric Co. GE, Centene Corp. CNC and Carrier Global Corp. CARR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, Roche and General Electric

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp. (CVX), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and General Electric Co. (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Chevron have modestly outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+46.0% vs. +44.8%) but they have handily outperformed the broader market.

The Zacks analyst sees Chevron as one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy firm’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity will be a headwind should that scenario unfold again. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.

(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)

Shares of Roche have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-18.0% vs. +17.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Roche’s performance in 2022 has been hit by significantly lower COVID-related sales in both divisions as the pandemic eased out. Sales of Actemra/RoActemra and Ronapreve (COVID-19) are declining with the pandemic weakening in several countries in 2022.

Nevertheless, strong demand for new drugs, namely Hemlibra (hemophilia), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy), Phesgo (cancer) and Tecentriq (cancer), maintained momentum. The Diagnostics division also remained stable in terms of the growth of its routine business. However, competition is stiff for Tecentriq. The decline in sales of drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera will continue to drag sales down. Pipeline setbacks are a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)

Shares of General Electric have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+22.3% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments is driving General Electric’s growth. Its investments in productivity and innovation should fuel growth going forward. Cost-control measures and pricing actions are aiding its bottom line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

However, supply chain disruptions, including labor and material shortages and high logistics costs are weighing on the company’s performance. Weakness in the Power and Renewable energy segment due to lower volumes is concerning. Foreign currency headwinds are hurting the company’s top line.

(You can read the full research report on General Electric here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Centene Corp. (CNC) and Carrier Global Corp. (CARR).

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.