The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Starbucks and General Dynamics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 15, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, Amgen Inc. AMGN, Starbucks Corp. SBUX and General Dynamics Corp. GD

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Chevron, Novo Nordisk and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp., Novo Nordisk A/S and Amgen Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Chevron have gained +25.1% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry's gain of +27.3%. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up.



America's No. 2 energy firm's existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. As a reflection of these positives, we expect CVX's EPS to jump 132% in 2022.



However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company's high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor's 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+45.8% vs. +14.2%). The company has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic and Rybelsus have been performing well in the market. Drug sales have been gaining and maintaining momentum.



Label expansion of the existing drugs is likely to boost sales further in the days ahead. Ozempic is off to a solid start since its launch and will drive growth for the company. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. The supply issues with Wegovy are resolved now. However, the patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk's portfolio remains a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Amgen shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+8.6% vs. -7.7%). The company beat Q4 estimates for earnings and sales. While key drugs like Prolia, Repatha and Evenity are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. Amgen is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline.



The acquisition of ChemoCentryx added a strategic new growth asset, Tavneos, to Amgen's portfolio. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio with potential new products expected to drive long-term growth.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many of Amgen's products including some biosimilars. Increasing biosimilar competition for some legacy products and weakness in key brands like Otezla and Lumakras, create potential revenue headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Starbucks Corp. and General Dynamics Corp..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.