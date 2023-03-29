The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Oracle and Cadence Design Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 29, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, General Electric Co. GE, Oracle Corp. ORCL and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Chevron, Coca-Cola and General Electric

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp., The Coca-Cola Co. and General Electric Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Chevron lost -4% of their value over the past year against the broader market's 14.2% pullback. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up.



America’s No. 2 energy firm’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. As a reflection of these positives, we saw CVX’s EPS jump 132% in 2022.



However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of energy produced.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have gained +8.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +13.3%. The company’s results benefited from the continued momentum in its business. Sales gained from revenue growth across its operating segments, aided by an improved price/mix and a rise in concentrate sales. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments.



It provided an upbeat guidance for 2023. However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry year to date. Pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and input costs hurt gross margin. Higher marketing spends and currency headwinds are also concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



General Electric’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+48.7% vs. +5.0%). The company is riding on the strong performance of the aerospace segment, driven by continued recovery in the commercial market and robust consumer demand is aiding General Electric’s growth.



Rebound in the Power segment after months of softness is encouraging. Investments in innovation and productivity improvement should fuel the company’s growth. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies are praiseworthy.



However, supply-chain disruptions, including labor and material shortages and high logistics costs, are weighing on General Electric’s performance. Raw material cost inflation poses a threat to the company’s bottom-line performance. Weakness in the Renewable Energy segment due to lower volumes is concerning. Foreign currency headwinds are hurting the company’s top line.



(You can read the full research report on General Electric here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Oracle Corp. and Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.