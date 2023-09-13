The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chesapeake Energy, Cheniere Energy and Gulfport

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 13, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chesapeake Energy CHK, Cheniere Energy LNG and Gulfport Energy Corp. GPOR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

What Triggered the Fall in Natural Gas Prices Last Week?

The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a lower-than-expected increase in natural gas supplies. Despite the positive inventory numbers, futures dropped nearly 6% week over week, overwhelmed by predictions of slackening cooling demand.

In fact, the market hasn't been kind to natural gas in 2023, with the commodity trading considerably lower year to date and briefly breaking below the $2 threshold for the first time since 2020. At this time, we advise investors to focus on stocks like Chesapeake Energy and Cheniere Energy.

EIA Reports a Build Smaller Than Anticipated

Stockpiles held in underground storage in the lower 48 states rose 33 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended Sep 1, below the guidance of a 41 Bcf addition per a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The build compared with the five-year (2018-2022) average net injection of 60 Bcf and last year’s growth of 55 Bcf for the reported week.

The latest increase puts total natural gas stocks at 3,148 Bcf, which is 462 Bcf (17.2%) above the 2022 level at this time and 222 Bcf (7.6%) higher than the five-year average.

The total supply of natural gas averaged 107.9 Bcf per day, down 0.6 Bcf per day on a weekly basis due to a decrease in dry production and lower shipments from Canada.

Meanwhile, daily consumption fell 2.2% to 98.7 Bcf from 100.9 Bcf the previous week, mainly reflecting lower power burn, partly offset by a pickup in deliveries to LNG export terminals.

Natural Gas Prices Still Post A Loss

Natural gas prices trended downward last week despite the lower-than-expected inventory build. Futures for October delivery ended Friday at $2.61 on the New York Mercantile Exchange, falling 5.8% from the previous week’s closing. The decrease in natural gas realization is the result of unfavorable weather predictions, which more than offset signs of curtailment in domestic output.

As is the norm with natural gas, changes in temperature and weather forecasts can lead to price swings. With forecasts for moderating heat in the days ahead, usage of the commodity to generate electricity to meet cooling demand is expected to be tepid.

While natural gas has been pushed lower by bearish weather conditions, a brake in upstream activity continues to restrict the commodity from falling further. According to energy services provider Baker Hughes, U.S. natural gas rig count — a pointer to where production is headed — is now at its lowest since January 2022. Industry observers believe this could set the stage for a pullback in near-term drilling and supplies.

Meanwhile, a stable demand catalyst in the form of continued strong LNG feedgas deliveries is supporting natural gas. While falling from their April highs, LNG shipments for export from the United States have been elevated for months on the back of environmental reasons and Europe’s endeavor to move away from its dependence on Russian natural gas supplies following the war in Ukraine.

Final Thoughts

Following last week’s drop, the natural gas market is down 42% so far this year. Based on several factors, the space is currently quite unpredictable and spooked by the sudden changes in weather and production patterns. As such, investors are clueless about what to do. As of now, the lingering uncertainty over the fuel means that they should preferably opt for holding on to fundamentally strong stocks like Chesapeake Energy and Cheniere Energy.

Chesapeake Energy: Chesapeake has a premier portfolio with more than 15 years of inventory spread over some 2,200 locations, and around 90% of its total output comprises natural gas. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s exposure to premium markets and focus on costs and margins should help it to benefit from any increase in natural gas prices.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chesapeake beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.7%. Valued at around $11.8 billion, CHK has lost 13.9% in a year.

Cheniere Energy: Being the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from its 2.6 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass terminal, Cheniere Energy certainly enjoys a distinct competitive advantage.

Cheniere Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 487.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this #3 Ranked natural gas exporter’s 2023 earnings has been revised 7.3% upward over the past 60 days. LNG shares have edged up 0.9% in a year.

At the same time, investors might want to sell some bottom-ranked stocks like Gulfport Energy Corp.

Gulfport Energy: GPOR has operations across more than 250,000 net acres in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins, and more than 90% of its total output comprises natural gas.

Gulfport Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of (24.9%) for the current year. Valued at $2.3 billion, this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s 2023 earnings have been revised 6.3% downward over the past 60 days. GPOR shares have gained 25.4% in a year.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.