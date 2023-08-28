The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Cable One, Murphy USA, Dillard's, Virtus Investment Partners and Winnebago Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Cable One CABO, Murphy USA MUSA, Dillard's DDS, Virtus Investment Partners VRTS and Winnebago Industries WGO.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hikes

Investors are cautious as they eagerly wait for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's annual address in Jackson Hole on Friday morning. A strong sell-off in the stock market and climbing treasury yield on Thursday suggest that investors are cautious about any unpleasant surprise. On Thursday, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 1.08%, 1.35% and 1.87%, respectively, whereas the 10-year Treasury bond climbed 4 basis points to 4.24%.

Inflation is gradually moving in a favorable direction as CPI for the month of July rose slightly to 3.2% year on year, responding to a series of 11 aggressive rate hikes since March 2022. Minutes published from the Fed's July meeting indicated that Fed officials expect a significant risk of inflation. Strong retail sales data and a tight labor market advocate the need for additional monetary tightening measures. Powell has hinted at further rate hikes this year to tackle higher-than-targeted inflation of 2% over the long-term period.

The retail sales for the month of July came in better than expected as inflation slowed. On Aug 15, the Commerce Department reported that retail sales jumped 0.7% in July due to increased online purchases, as well as food and beverage services.

Also, the U.S. non-farm payroll increased by 187,000, unemployment rates declined to 3.5%, and average hourly wage rates gained 0.4% in the same period. This suggests that the economy is still expanding in the third quarter, leaving room for additional rate hikes in anticipation that the slowdown in inflation could be reversed.

The Fed, by raising interest rates, wants to cool off demand by making borrowing money more expensive. The borrowing cost is currently at a 16-year high, which eventually impacts corporate profitability. Such a move by the Fed will slow down the economy, according to its expectations, to counter inflation. This raised questions about whether the Fed will be able to strike the right balance between inflation and interest rate to create a soft landing for the economy. Also, Moody's downgrading of small and medium-sized U.S. lenders and the review of six banks citing funding risks and weaker profitability hit the panic button.

Internationally, China, the second-biggest economy in the world, is also in trouble as the data suggest contracting economic activity due to sluggish demand and a troubled real estate sector. Export and import for the month of July declined by 14.5% and 12.4%, respectively, in U.S. dollar terms from a year ago. The GDP grew 3% in 2022, the second slowest growth rate since 1976. This was weaker than what markets had expected. Also, investors are deeply concerned about default risk after China's second-largest property developer Evergrande sought Chapter 15 protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court lately.

Keeping in mind such a critical situation, prudent investors who wish to park their money for regular income and capital preservation can invest in dividend stocks. These companies, due to their well-established businesses, pay out regular dividends and remain profitable due to their proven business models. Companies that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying stocks in a highly volatile market.

On that note, let us look at companies like Cable One, Murphy USA, Dillard's, Virtus Investment Partners and Winnebago Industries that have lately hiked their dividend payouts.

Cable One is a cable company based in Phoenix, AZ. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company provides Internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Aug 18, CABO declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $2.95 a share on Sep 15, 2023. CABO has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Over the past five years, CABO has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 28% of earnings. Check Cable One's dividend history here.

Murphy USA is headquartered in El Dorado, AR. This Zacks Rank #3 is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States.

On Aug 17, MUSA announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 39 cents a share on Sep 7, 2023. MUSA has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Over the past five years, MUSA has increased its dividend seven times. Its payout ratio now sits at 6% of earnings. Check Murphy USA's dividend history here.

Dillard's is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. This Zacks Rank #3 company is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings.

On Aug 17, DDS declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 25 cents a share on Oct 30, 2023. DDS has a dividend yield of 0.2%.

In the past five years, DDS has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 2% of earnings. Check Dillard's dividend history here.

Virtus Investment Partners is headquartered in Hartford, CT. This Zacks Rank #3 company provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States.

On Aug 17, VRTS declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.90 a share on Nov 15, 2023. VRTS has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

In the past five years, VRTS has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 32% of earnings. Check Virtus Investment Partners' dividend history here.

Winnebago Industries is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. This Zacks Rank #3 company is a leading producer of recreational vehicles and marine products in the United States.

On Aug 16, WGO declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 31 cents a share on Sep 27, 2023. WGO has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

In the past five years, WGO has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 12% of earnings. Check Winnebago Industries' dividend history here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.