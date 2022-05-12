The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, PepsiCo, Cisco Systems, Medtronic, and Pioneer Natural Resources

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 12, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Medtronic plc MDT and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Pepsi and Cisco

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+35.9% vs. +12.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. It is benefiting from a diverse customer base, which helped to distribute one billion Wi-Fi 6/6E chips over the past three years.



The company is also expected to benefit from the world's first complete end-to-end chipset solutions for the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem. In the server storage connectivity domain, much of the growth is anticipated to be driven by the continued recovery of enterprise IT spending deployed toward upgrading computer services.



An upbeat second-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance based on a strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of PepsiCo have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+21.0% vs. +13.4%). The company's revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the first quarter. This marked the 15th straight quarter of sales beat.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. It expects to benefit by delivering convenience, variety, and value proposition to customers through its brands.



It raised its revenue view for 2022. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in the first quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation, and commodity costs. PEP anticipates incremental input cost inflation for the balance of 2022.



(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



Cisco shares have declined -1.4% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Networking industry's gain of -2.2%. The Company's management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the rest of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.



However, the Zacks analyst believes that the company's performance is benefiting from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments, and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions, especially Catalyst 9000 and Meraki offerings, along with robust adoption of the company's subscription-based offerings were tailwinds.



The company is also benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat, and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Medtronic plc, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.