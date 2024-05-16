The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Merck, Airbnb, ONEOK and PG&E

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 16, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, Airbnb, Inc. ABNB, ONEOK, Inc. OKE and PG&E Corp. PCG.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stocks Reports for Broadcom, Merck and Airbnb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. and Airbnb, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Broadcom shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+24.2% vs. +13.0%) on the back of the company's AI leverage. In the first quarter of 2024, under its semiconductor segment, AI revenues quadrupled year over year to $2.3 billion despite sluggish enterprise and telcos end markets.



Broadcom now expects fiscal 2024 AI revenues of roughly $10 billion. Networking revenues are expected to rally 35% year over year, driven by the accelerating deployment of networking connectivity and the expansion of AI accelerators within hyperscalers.



It expects continued strong bookings at VMware will accelerate revenue growth through the rest of fiscal 2024. VMware revenues are expected to grow double-digit percentages sequentially through the rest of the fiscal year. However, it expects flat growth in the wireless segment.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Merck have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+18.8% vs. +15.7%). The company beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. Products like Keytruda and Gardasil have been driving sales.



With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth. Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. Merck is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)

Airbnb shares have gained +7.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Content industry’s gain of +9.8%. The company’s first-quarter 2024 results benefited from continuous improvements in Nights and Experiences Booked, owing to growing travel demand and the timing of the Easter holiday.



This, in turn, enabled Airbnb to witness a positive trend in its Gross Booking Value. Growing gross nights booked, owing to the solid momentum across non-urban areas and increased demand for urban and cross-border travel, remained positive. A modest increase in Average Daily Rate was a plus. Strong momentum in Airbnb app downloads is a tailwind.



However, greater volatility in travel demand due to macroeconomic uncertainties and rising competition in the online travel space is a headwind. The impacts of foreign exchange fluctuations are expected to hurt revenue growth in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Airbnb here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ONEOK, Inc. and PG&E Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.